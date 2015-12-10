Porter's Designer Wallpaper
Designed and crafted by local and internationally renowned designers, the wallpapers from Porter’s Paints are made with premium quality paper and printed on-site.
Overview
Made for interior applications, the range of wallpapers is suitable for those looking for a solution to contemporary and traditional spaces. While drawing inspiration from many places including nature, Porter offer a wide selection of patters and designs.
Bold and striking designs are just one feature of the range:
- Made from superior materials
- Bright and beautiful colours
- Handcrafted for a distinct and unique style
- Colour -match ability
- Custom wallpapers to customers specifications
With very low VOC emissions, there is a minimal environmental impact as well low odour. Porter’s also input a manufacturing process that produces zero waste and maximum performance.
Ideal for interior surfaces including:
- Set plaster
- Plasterboard
- MDF
- Other smooth interior surfaces
Each wallpaper is finished with a washable matt finish and a clear varnish for general protection, both ensure that the wallpapers require minimal maintenance.
