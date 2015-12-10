Porter's Designer Wallpaper

Designed and crafted by local and internationally renowned designers, the wallpapers from Porter’s Paints are made with premium quality paper and printed on-site.

Made for interior applications, the range of wallpapers is suitable for those looking for a solution to contemporary and traditional spaces. While drawing inspiration from many places including nature, Porter offer a wide selection of patters and designs.

Bold and striking designs are just one feature of the range:

Made from superior materials

Bright and beautiful colours

Handcrafted for a distinct and unique style

Colour -match ability

Custom wallpapers to customers specifications

With very low VOC emissions, there is a minimal environmental impact as well low odour. Porter’s also input a manufacturing process that produces zero waste and maximum performance.

Ideal for interior surfaces including:

Set plaster

Plasterboard

MDF

Other smooth interior surfaces

Each wallpaper is finished with a washable matt finish and a clear varnish for general protection, both ensure that the wallpapers require minimal maintenance.