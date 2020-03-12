SICO® invented the first professional portable dance floors in 1964, and continue to be the leading manufacturer and innovator in this product category throughout the world. Each SICO® dance floor is manufactured with the superior craftsmanship, stunning aesthetics, close attention to detail and value-added features that have become our trademark.

The patented SICO® Cam-Lam™ Portable Dance Floor features a fresh new plank look with a maintenance-free, high-grade laminate surface. This durable surface resists chipping, scratching, and fading normally associated with other wood and low-grade laminate floors on the market. With a range of modern Wilson Art Laminate and trim colour choices to compliment the most contemporary of event spaces the SICO® range of portable dance floors panels are second to none.

The Original SICO Parquet Dance Flooring provides the elegance and durability of a timber look with the positive connection of a Cam-Lock locking system which is the perfect choice for busy venues.

The addition of the positive Cam-Lock system dramatically reduces set-up time and is a good choice for facilities that use dance floors on a frequent basis. The Cam-Lock allows you to automatically align panels and trim pieces together for a faster and secure fit. A half-turn with an Allen wrench is all that's needed to lock or unlock panels, reducing the time and labour required to lay down the floor. Cam-Lock's reliable positive locking system is not dependent upon magnets or gravity to keep panels interlocked.