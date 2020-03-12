SICO® Portable Dance Floors – The Original Since 1964
SICO® invented the first professional portable dance floors in 1964, and continue to be the leading manufacturer and innovator in this product category throughout the world. Each dance floor is manufactured with the superior craftsmanship, stunning aesthetics, and close attention to detail.
Overview
The patented SICO® Cam-Lam™ Portable Dance Floor features a fresh new plank look with a maintenance-free, high-grade laminate surface. This durable surface resists chipping, scratching, and fading normally associated with other wood and low-grade laminate floors on the market. With a range of modern Wilson Art Laminate and trim colour choices to compliment the most contemporary of event spaces the SICO® range of portable dance floors panels are second to none.
The Original SICO Parquet Dance Flooring provides the elegance and durability of a timber look with the positive connection of a Cam-Lock locking system which is the perfect choice for busy venues.
The addition of the positive Cam-Lock system dramatically reduces set-up time and is a good choice for facilities that use dance floors on a frequent basis. The Cam-Lock allows you to automatically align panels and trim pieces together for a faster and secure fit. A half-turn with an Allen wrench is all that's needed to lock or unlock panels, reducing the time and labour required to lay down the floor. Cam-Lock's reliable positive locking system is not dependent upon magnets or gravity to keep panels interlocked.