Polyurea Waterproofing Membrane Systems By Australian Urethane Systems

The Polyurea Waterproofing Membrane Systems, polyeuro® LP-12 provides:Prime Minister and Cabinet buildingsThe Prime Minister and Cabinet building is situated in Canberra ACT. Bovis Lend Lease specified Polyeuro LP-12, a fast set waterproofing membrane system with a proven track record.LP-12 was applied to all outside areas such as podium slabs, tanking and planter boxes. The key to the Polyurea waterproofing membrane system was fast application and cure time which enabled tilers and landscapers to promptly push ahead with their project stage.The speed, efficiency and proven performance of KKS and the Polyeuro LP-12 waterproofing membrane system resulted in completion of the project on time and to Bovis Lend Leases total satisfaction.