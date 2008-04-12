Polyurea Waterproofing Membrane Systems By Australian Urethane Systems
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Polyurea waterproofing membrane systems are great for podiums, decks, slabs, planter boxes and tanking.
Overview
Description
The Polyurea Waterproofing Membrane Systems, polyeuro® LP-12 provides:
The Prime Minister and Cabinet building is situated in Canberra ACT. Bovis Lend Lease specified Polyeuro LP-12, a fast set waterproofing membrane system with a proven track record.
LP-12 was applied to all outside areas such as podium slabs, tanking and planter boxes. The key to the Polyurea waterproofing membrane system was fast application and cure time which enabled tilers and landscapers to promptly push ahead with their project stage.
The speed, efficiency and proven performance of KKS and the Polyeuro LP-12 waterproofing membrane system resulted in completion of the project on time and to Bovis Lend Leases total satisfaction.
- A rapid cure competitively priced proven waterproofing system
- Long term waterproofing protection of the structure
- Seamless application to the decks, podium slabs and planter boxes
Polyurea Resilient Waterproof MembranesOne National Circuit Project 2006: Prime Minister and Cabinet buildings
- Proven Performance
- Fast cure, tough, resilient and highly elastomeric
- Low permeability
- Seamless application of the coating system to a range of areas
- Low temperature application
The Prime Minister and Cabinet building is situated in Canberra ACT. Bovis Lend Lease specified Polyeuro LP-12, a fast set waterproofing membrane system with a proven track record.
LP-12 was applied to all outside areas such as podium slabs, tanking and planter boxes. The key to the Polyurea waterproofing membrane system was fast application and cure time which enabled tilers and landscapers to promptly push ahead with their project stage.
The speed, efficiency and proven performance of KKS and the Polyeuro LP-12 waterproofing membrane system resulted in completion of the project on time and to Bovis Lend Leases total satisfaction.