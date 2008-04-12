Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Australian Urethane Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
polyeuro� LP-12 - Polyurea Waterproofing Membrane Systems
polyeuro� LP-12 - Polyurea Waterproofing Membrane Systems

Polyurea Waterproofing Membrane Systems By Australian Urethane Systems

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Polyurea waterproofing membrane systems are great for podiums, decks, slabs, planter boxes and tanking.

Overview
Description
The Polyurea Waterproofing Membrane Systems, polyeuro® LP-12 provides:
  • A rapid cure competitively priced proven waterproofing system
  • Long term waterproofing protection of the structure
  • Seamless application to the decks, podium slabs and planter boxes
Polyurea Resilient Waterproof Membranes
  • Proven Performance
  • Fast cure, tough, resilient and highly elastomeric
  • Low permeability
  • Seamless application of the coating system to a range of areas
  • Low temperature application
One National Circuit Project 2006: Prime Minister and Cabinet buildings
The Prime Minister and Cabinet building is situated in Canberra ACT. Bovis Lend Lease specified Polyeuro LP-12, a fast set waterproofing membrane system with a proven track record.

LP-12 was applied to all outside areas such as podium slabs, tanking and planter boxes. The key to the Polyurea waterproofing membrane system was fast application and cure time which enabled tilers and landscapers to promptly push ahead with their project stage.

The speed, efficiency and proven performance of KKS and the Polyeuro LP-12 waterproofing membrane system resulted in completion of the project on time and to Bovis Lend Leases total satisfaction.
Contact
Display AddressKings Park, NSW

25 Garling Road

02 9678 9833
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap