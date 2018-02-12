Polytec Avellino door

Polytec’s MELAMINE range has expanded with the introduction of the Avellino door profile, available in 14 Woodmatt colours. The multi-piece door consists of two vertical side rails and a horizontal center panel, bringing a contemporary spin on the traditional European-style door with contrasting timber-grain direction.

Create a two-toned kitchen using the Avellino door - the Woodmatt naturally creating a warm, modern space, straying from the popular and more traditional Tuxedo kitchen. Utilise Coastal Oak and Estella Oak Woodmatt for a perfect relaxed style, while evoking a solid timber look.