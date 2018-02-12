Polytec Avellino door

Logo
Polytec
Last Updated on 12 Feb 2018

Polytec’s MELAMINE range has expanded with the introduction of the Avellino door profile, available in 14 Woodmatt colours. The multi-piece door consists of two vertical side rails and a horizontal center panel, bringing a contemporary spin on the traditional European-style door with contrasting timber-grain direction.

Create a two-toned kitchen using the Avellino door - the Woodmatt naturally creating a warm, modern space, straying from the popular and more traditional Tuxedo kitchen. Utilise Coastal Oak and Estella Oak Woodmatt for a perfect relaxed style, while evoking a solid timber look.

Display AddressSomersby, NSW

2 Wella Way

1300 300 547
