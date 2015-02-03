Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Polyflor
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Polysafe Verona flooring
Polysafe Verona flooring
Polysafe Verona flooring
Polysafe Verona flooring

​Polysafe Verona: Offers more decorative choice when it comes to safety flooring

Last Updated on 03 Feb 2015

An innovative and stylish safety flooring, Polysafe Verona from Polyflor is a flooring product with sustainable wet slip resistance.

Overview
Description

An innovative and stylish safety flooring, Polysafe Verona from Polyflor is a flooring product with sustainable wet slip resistance.

A stylish, quartz chip-infused floor, Polysafe Verona is a vinyl product suitable for areas where spillages are frequent and an issue.

Silver GreenTag certified and 100% recyclable

  • Carborundum-free safety flooring
  • Guaranteed wet slip resistant for the life of the product
  • Ease of cleaning with the inclusion of the Polysafe PUR reinforcement

The coloured quartz and natural recycled aggregates incorporated in the vinyl improve traction and safety underfoot.

When slip resistance is an important application

  • Dining and cafes
  • Classrooms
  • Hospitals and nursing homes
  • Food preparation areas ie kitchens, canteens, bar serveries

100% recyclable as well being Silver GreenTag certified, Polysafe Verona flooring from Polyflor is a reliable and versatile flooring product.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Polysafe Verona Brochure

3.82 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Verona Range Shades

510.24 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Verona GreenTag certificate

177.22 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Verona performance & properties

391.96 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Verona Specifications

310.76 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

101 Prosperity Way

1800 777 425
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap