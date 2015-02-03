​Polysafe Verona: Offers more decorative choice when it comes to safety flooring

An innovative and stylish safety flooring, Polysafe Verona from Polyflor is a flooring product with sustainable wet slip resistance.

A stylish, quartz chip-infused floor, Polysafe Verona is a vinyl product suitable for areas where spillages are frequent and an issue.

Silver GreenTag certified and 100% recyclable

Carborundum-free safety flooring

Guaranteed wet slip resistant for the life of the product

Ease of cleaning with the inclusion of the Polysafe PUR reinforcement

The coloured quartz and natural recycled aggregates incorporated in the vinyl improve traction and safety underfoot.

When slip resistance is an important application

Dining and cafes

Classrooms

Hospitals and nursing homes

Food preparation areas ie kitchens, canteens, bar serveries

100% recyclable as well being Silver GreenTag certified, Polysafe Verona flooring from Polyflor is a reliable and versatile flooring product.