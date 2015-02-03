Polysafe Verona: Offers more decorative choice when it comes to safety flooring
An innovative and stylish safety flooring, Polysafe Verona from Polyflor is a flooring product with sustainable wet slip resistance.
Overview
A stylish, quartz chip-infused floor, Polysafe Verona is a vinyl product suitable for areas where spillages are frequent and an issue.
Silver GreenTag certified and 100% recyclable
- Carborundum-free safety flooring
- Guaranteed wet slip resistant for the life of the product
- Ease of cleaning with the inclusion of the Polysafe PUR reinforcement
The coloured quartz and natural recycled aggregates incorporated in the vinyl improve traction and safety underfoot.
When slip resistance is an important application
- Dining and cafes
- Classrooms
- Hospitals and nursing homes
- Food preparation areas ie kitchens, canteens, bar serveries
100% recyclable as well being Silver GreenTag certified, Polysafe Verona flooring from Polyflor is a reliable and versatile flooring product.