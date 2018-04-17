Polysafe Quattro PUR: Specifically engineered flooring that offers excellent slip resistance

Polysafe Quattro has been specifically designed to provide a high degree of slip resistance whether wearing footwear or being barefoot in continually wet areas where additional contaminants such as shampoo and shower gels may be present. Engineered to achieve a sustainable slip resistance of 50+ (Slider 96) on the Pendulum wet test & Class B to DIN 51097, this range is not only practical but beautiful and engaging too. Available in 12 aqueous and subtle colours, of which 6 are chipped and 6 are unchipped. This stud-free safety flooring range offers superior comfort underfoot whilst maintaining high performance and safety.

Use Areas:

The choice of floor covering in healthcare, aged care and specialist care environments can have a significant impact on the health and well-being of residents and staff. Quattro has been designed to enhance interiors, offering a practical solution where people can feel comfortable and safe. Quattro can also make a difference in education and leisure environments, where changing rooms, wet rooms, spas and pool sides require a high degree of slip resistance.

Specifications: