Polymaster water tanks & pump packages
Last Updated on 21 Mar 2019
Do you have a complex build? No worries! Our team can configure any tank combination. We have a large range of tanks to suit your building site.
Overview
Description
We have a large range of tanks to suit your building site:
- Reduce installation time and costs – The innovative tank design includes the pump pre-assembled, tanks are available for single or multi-storey projects.
- Save Space – This slimline tank has a small-footprint, so it can be placed right against a wall as there is an overflow on both ends instead of central, so your pipework uses less space
- Save Money – Free delivery to the site in the Melbourne Metro area only. Easy, ready to go installation.
- 6 Star Rating -Installing a rainwater tank will help you achieve the 6-star rating for your build.
- Colours - 12 Colorbond colours to match any home.
- By installing our 2020 litre rainwater tank you can reduce installation and connection time to less than 10 minutes, they come completely pre-assembled including the pump when delivered.
- When space is tight, these slimline tanks can fit through tight doorways they have easy grip handles built in to make manoeuvring on site simply and not back breaking. To obtain cleaner water a heavy-duty screen mesh is fitted into the lid to keep out the mosquito’s and debris.
- Two outlets come standard, so it doesn’t matter where your drain is located. A large 90mm overflow on both ends ensures your tank fits snug to the wall and less pipework is required saving you time and money.
- These tanks make choosing a rainwater storage option EASY, with single and double story pump options available they are the ideal storage solution. With a range of 22 Colourbond colours you’re sure to find the colour to complement your next multi-unit development or residential build.
- Available in a range of sizes visit polymaster.com.au.