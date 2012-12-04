Plate Door Hardware with a Concealed Fixed Plate by Lockwood Australia

The distinguished Artefact Plate Door Furniture from Lockwood Australia offers architects and specifiers a complete range of slim line, door furniture plates. The Artefact range of door furniture plates offers a selection of functions with engraving available to suit most requirements where there is a need for high grade and durable fittings. These include:



Public buildings

Commercial buildings

Residential building

Industrial buildings

Institutional buildings

Lockwood Plate Door Furniture have a Concealed fixed plate

Visible fixed plates have corresponding countersunk holes, fixed back to back through the door

Designed to be used with Lockwood 3570 Series Mortice Locks; Latches and Push and Pull doors

Available in 162 x 162mm or 162 x 50mm, with either square or 10mm radius corner

Product Ratings and Compliance

Corrosion resistance tested in accordance with the requirements of AS2331.3.1:2001 – Part 3.1: Neutral salt spray test

Tested in accordance with the requirements for durability of Australian Lock Standard AS4145.2:1993 Part 2: Mechanical locksets for doors in buildings

Fire rated in accordance with the requirements of Australian Standard AS1905.1:2005 Part 1: Fire-resistant doorsets

The Lockwood Plate Door Furniture have Concealed fixed plates and studs with internal threads located in each corner. They also feature:

Available in a wide range of styles and sizes, the range of Lockwood Artefact Plate Door Furniture is the ideal choice for your environment