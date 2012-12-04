Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Lockwood Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Lockwood Artefact Plate Door Furniture can be used in a variety buildings.
Lockwood Artefact Plate Door Furniture is highly durable.
Lockwood Artefact Plate Door Furniture can be used in a variety buildings.
Lockwood Artefact Plate Door Furniture is highly durable.

Plate Door Hardware with a Concealed Fixed Plate by Lockwood Australia

Last Updated on 04 Dec 2012

Lockwood Artefact Plate Door Furniture have concealed fixed plates for a clean finish

Overview
Description

The distinguished Artefact Plate Door Furniture from Lockwood Australia offers architects and specifiers a complete range of slim line, door furniture plates. The Artefact range of door furniture plates offers a selection of functions with engraving available to suit most requirements where there is a need for high grade and durable fittings. These include:

  • Public buildings
  • Commercial buildings
  • Residential building
  • Industrial buildings
  • Institutional buildings
Lockwood Plate Door Furniture have a Concealed fixed plate
The Lockwood Plate Door Furniture have Concealed fixed plates and studs with internal threads located in each corner. They also feature:
  • Visible fixed plates have corresponding countersunk holes, fixed back to back through the door
  • Designed to be used with Lockwood 3570 Series Mortice Locks; Latches and Push and Pull doors
  • Available in 162 x 162mm or 162 x 50mm, with either square or 10mm radius corner
Product Ratings and Compliance
  • Corrosion resistance tested in accordance with the requirements of AS2331.3.1:2001 – Part 3.1: Neutral salt spray test
  • Tested in accordance with the requirements for durability of Australian Lock Standard AS4145.2:1993 Part 2: Mechanical locksets for doors in buildings
  • Fire rated in accordance with the requirements of Australian Standard AS1905.1:2005 Part 1: Fire-resistant doorsets

Available in a wide range of styles and sizes, the range of Lockwood Artefact Plate Door Furniture is the ideal choice for your environment

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Lockwood Artefact Plate Door Furniture

3.58 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressOakleigh, NSW

Head Office 235 Huntingdale Road

1300 562 587
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap