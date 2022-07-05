Plasterboard Sections
Last Updated on 05 Jul 2022
Studco’s trims, angles and architectural finishing products ensure a durable and high-quality finish on your plasterboard installations, available as a variety of metal and PVC trims for a defined edge and strong internal plasterboard application.
Overview
Studco’s trims, angles and architectural finishing products ensure a durable and high-quality finish on your plasterboard installations, available as a variety of metal and PVC trims for a defined edge and strong internal plasterboard application. Studco's Trim90 beads and trims are used to cap corners where sections of plasterboard meet. Available in a range of various shapes and sizes. EzyCap wall end caps are perfect for cased openings, internal balustrades and partition wall ends.
Application:
Studco Plasterboard Sections continue to be used in a variety of applications including apartments, Government buildings, hospitals, office complexes, shopping centres, new homes, hotels, rural housing communities and schools.
Contact
VIC Head Office 130 – 140 Merrindale Drive03 9737 2500
NSW Branch 11 Avalli Road0298272700
QLD Branch 17 Telford Circuit1300 255 255
WA Branch 11 Beete Street08 9251 7000