Last Updated on 05 Jul 2022

Studco’s trims, angles and architectural finishing products ensure a durable and high-quality finish on your plasterboard installations, available as a variety of metal and PVC trims for a defined edge and strong internal plasterboard application. Studco's Trim90 beads and trims are used to cap corners where sections of plasterboard meet. Available in a range of various shapes and sizes. EzyCap wall end caps are perfect for cased openings, internal balustrades and partition wall ends.

Studco Plasterboard Sections continue to be used in a variety of applications including apartments, Government buildings, hospitals, office complexes, shopping centres, new homes, hotels, rural housing communities and schools.

Display AddressCroydon South, VIC

VIC Head Office 130 – 140 Merrindale Drive

03 9737 2500
Office AddressPrestons, NSW

NSW Branch 11 Avalli Road

0298272700
Office AddressYatala, QLD

QLD Branch 17 Telford Circuit

1300 255 255
Office AddressWelshpool, WA

WA Branch 11 Beete Street

08 9251 7000
