Studco’s trims, angles and architectural finishing products ensure a durable and high-quality finish on your plasterboard installations, available as a variety of metal and PVC trims for a defined edge and strong internal plasterboard application. Studco's Trim90 beads and trims are used to cap corners where sections of plasterboard meet. Available in a range of various shapes and sizes. EzyCap wall end caps are perfect for cased openings, internal balustrades and partition wall ends.

Application:

Studco Plasterboard Sections continue to be used in a variety of applications including apartments, Government buildings, hospitals, office complexes, shopping centres, new homes, hotels, rural housing communities and schools.