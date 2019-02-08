Fytogreen provide custom planter boxes suitable for nearly any application. Our bespoke range and species knowledge ensures we can provide innovative sustainable greening solutions.

Whether it be an indoor atrium area, treed office space, shopping center, a stunning showroom or terrarium. They are also ideal for extensive outdoor commercial applications, breathable carpark barriers or residential balconies ...The options are endless!

LLDPE Planter Boxes

Fytogreen’s range of Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) planter boxes provide a

UV stable, flexible container for architectural greening. Supplied by Melbourne Rotomould, known for their extensive expertise with complex industrial installations and fabrications, plastic products and components for innumerable industries from biomedical through to agricultural. Their products are manufactured locally to meet high Australian standards and they are committed to purchasing Australian made inputs wherever possible.

Available in HB & V1 grade products, designed for pre-grown format and lifting tools.

GRC Planter Boxes

Fytogreen’s range of Glass Reinforced Concrete (GRC) planter boxes (supplied by Satu Bumi) have been engineered for the robust and demanding commercial building and landscaping Industries. GRC is essentially concrete but differs from traditional concrete through the addition of alkaline resistant glass fibers that provide significant additional flexural and tensile strength. Designed for pre-grown format and lifting tools.

Aluminium Hanging Planters

Fytogreen has developed a range of half sphere hanging planters for the plant rental/exchange market. Able to be powder-coated in a large range of finishes.