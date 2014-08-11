Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Rogerseller
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Pirch Hero from Rogerseller
Pirch Table from Rogerseller
Pirch Bridge from Rogerseller
Pirch Hero from Rogerseller
Pirch Table from Rogerseller
Pirch Bridge from Rogerseller

Pirch – Handcrafted Sanctuary

Last Updated on 11 Aug 2014

​Pirch, designed and manufactured by Rogerseller, is a furniture collection comprising of a Bath Bridge and Side Table, for design freedom.

Overview
Description

Pirch, designed and manufactured by Rogerseller, is a furniture collection comprising of a Bath Bridge and Side Table enabling one to form their own bathing landscape or sanctuary.

Handcrafted, the Pirch range is manufactured from American Black Walnut by local furniture craftsmen

  • Range is complimented with Solid Surface inserts
  • Timber is enhanced by a matte seal finish preventing moisture damage
  • Solid surface inserts provide a durable platform avoiding stains

The Pirch Side Table sits perfectly under all free standing baths, with the Bridge designed to span across the bath. Both items are purpose-built, enabling items to be with reach.

The Pirch Side Table from Rogerseller:

  • Cantilever tabletop is larger than the base to enable easy reach
  • Timber with matte seal finish, preventing water ingress
  • Recessed solid surface table top
  • Water and stain resistant
  • Suitable for all freestanding baths
  • Dimensions: 320x380x630mm

The Pirch Bath Bridge with Shelf Inserts from Rogerseller:

  • Timber with mitre joints to counteract natural stresses and matte seal finish, preventing water ingress
  • Solid surface shelf inserts with cork inlay, includes Flat Shelf and Soap Shelf
  • Central slot opening to allow water drainage
  • Cork inlay stabilizes bridge, yet allows easy movement without marking
  • Water and stain resistant
  • Dimensions: 809x196x15mm

Purposely designed to be understated, the simplicity of the furniture enables the true character of the timber and the honest craftsmanship to be the feature of this unique range.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Pirch Brochure

2.29 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBurnley, VIC

173 - 177 Barkly Ave

03 9429 8888
Postal AddressNSW

03 9429 8888
Postal AddressQLD

03 9429 8888
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap