Pirch – Handcrafted Sanctuary

Pirch, designed and manufactured by Rogerseller, is a furniture collection comprising of a Bath Bridge and Side Table enabling one to form their own bathing landscape or sanctuary.

Handcrafted, the Pirch range is manufactured from American Black Walnut by local furniture craftsmen

Range is complimented with Solid Surface inserts

Timber is enhanced by a matte seal finish preventing moisture damage

Solid surface inserts provide a durable platform avoiding stains

The Pirch Side Table sits perfectly under all free standing baths, with the Bridge designed to span across the bath. Both items are purpose-built, enabling items to be with reach.

The Pirch Side Table from Rogerseller:

Cantilever tabletop is larger than the base to enable easy reach

Timber with matte seal finish, preventing water ingress

Recessed solid surface table top

Water and stain resistant

Suitable for all freestanding baths

Dimensions: 320x380x630mm

The Pirch Bath Bridge with Shelf Inserts from Rogerseller:

Timber with mitre joints to counteract natural stresses and matte seal finish, preventing water ingress

Solid surface shelf inserts with cork inlay, includes Flat Shelf and Soap Shelf

Central slot opening to allow water drainage

Cork inlay stabilizes bridge, yet allows easy movement without marking

Water and stain resistant

Dimensions: 809x196x15mm

Purposely designed to be understated, the simplicity of the furniture enables the true character of the timber and the honest craftsmanship to be the feature of this unique range.