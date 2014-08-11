Pirch – Handcrafted Sanctuary
Last Updated on 11 Aug 2014
Overview
Pirch, designed and manufactured by Rogerseller, is a furniture collection comprising of a Bath Bridge and Side Table enabling one to form their own bathing landscape or sanctuary.
Handcrafted, the Pirch range is manufactured from American Black Walnut by local furniture craftsmen
- Range is complimented with Solid Surface inserts
- Timber is enhanced by a matte seal finish preventing moisture damage
- Solid surface inserts provide a durable platform avoiding stains
The Pirch Side Table sits perfectly under all free standing baths, with the Bridge designed to span across the bath. Both items are purpose-built, enabling items to be with reach.
The Pirch Side Table from Rogerseller:
- Cantilever tabletop is larger than the base to enable easy reach
- Timber with matte seal finish, preventing water ingress
- Recessed solid surface table top
- Water and stain resistant
- Suitable for all freestanding baths
- Dimensions: 320x380x630mm
The Pirch Bath Bridge with Shelf Inserts from Rogerseller:
- Timber with mitre joints to counteract natural stresses and matte seal finish, preventing water ingress
- Solid surface shelf inserts with cork inlay, includes Flat Shelf and Soap Shelf
- Central slot opening to allow water drainage
- Cork inlay stabilizes bridge, yet allows easy movement without marking
- Water and stain resistant
- Dimensions: 809x196x15mm
Purposely designed to be understated, the simplicity of the furniture enables the true character of the timber and the honest craftsmanship to be the feature of this unique range.
