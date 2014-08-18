Pinch - A Signature Lift in Tapware Design

Designed by Rogerseller, the Pinch range of tapware is a unique collection that represents the latest in contemporary architectural tapware.

The Pinch range from Rogerseller includes:

Basin set

Progressive wall mixer and outlet on backplate

Progressive wall mixer and diverter on backplate

Floor mounted bath outlet

The elongated handle shape seen in both the handle and outlet of the Pinch range is complimented by a fine chrome base

Creates a unique signature design feature across the complete range

When initiated, the valves fully open in the cold-water position

Energy savings on unnecessary hot water usage that occurs with single-lever mixers

The Pinch range from Rogerseller is compact in design, with the single handle progressive mixer allowing precise control of the flow and temperature together in one clockwise movement.