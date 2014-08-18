Logo
Pinch Basin Set
Pinch Wall Mixer and Outlet
Pinch - A Signature Lift in Tapware Design

Last Updated on 18 Aug 2014

​Designed by Rogerseller, the Pinch range of tapware is a unique collection that represents the latest in contemporary architectural tapware.

Description

Designed by Rogerseller, the Pinch range of tapware is a unique collection that represents the latest in contemporary architectural tapware.

The Pinch range from Rogerseller includes:

  • Basin set
  • Progressive wall mixer and outlet on backplate
  • Progressive wall mixer and diverter on backplate
  • Floor mounted bath outlet

The elongated handle shape seen in both the handle and outlet of the Pinch range is complimented by a fine chrome base

  • Creates a unique signature design feature across the complete range
  • When initiated, the valves fully open in the cold-water position
  • Energy savings on unnecessary hot water usage that occurs with single-lever mixers

The Pinch range from Rogerseller is compact in design, with the single handle progressive mixer allowing precise control of the flow and temperature together in one clockwise movement.

