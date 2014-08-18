Pinch - A Signature Lift in Tapware Design
Designed by Rogerseller, the Pinch range of tapware is a unique collection that represents the latest in contemporary architectural tapware.
Overview
The Pinch range from Rogerseller includes:
- Basin set
- Progressive wall mixer and outlet on backplate
- Progressive wall mixer and diverter on backplate
- Floor mounted bath outlet
The elongated handle shape seen in both the handle and outlet of the Pinch range is complimented by a fine chrome base
- Creates a unique signature design feature across the complete range
- When initiated, the valves fully open in the cold-water position
- Energy savings on unnecessary hot water usage that occurs with single-lever mixers
The Pinch range from Rogerseller is compact in design, with the single handle progressive mixer allowing precise control of the flow and temperature together in one clockwise movement.
