Mondolux Pescara by Aglo Systems
Last Updated on 06 Sep 2018
Overview
Description
Mondolux is an innovative lighting brand developed by Aglo Systems. Our promise is to continually improve our clients’ lighting experience. Showcasing on-trend lighting products utilising the latest technology with a guaranteed quality that will impress. We deliver a multitude of technical information with downloadable resources and a product configurator that makes sourcing the perfect lighting solution simple.
Features & Benefits:
- Pescara has an elegant design, made practical
- Great angle control - rotation 0° - 350°and tilt 0°- 60°
- Anti-glare honeycomb louvre accessory available
- 3-circuit track mount and surface mount installation options