Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Mitchell Group - Laminates & Plastics
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Perspex® sweet pastels range in 8 colours
Perspex® sweet pastels range in 8 colours
Perspex® sweet pastels range in 8 colours
Perspex® sweet pastels range in 8 colours

Perspex® sweet pastels range in 8 colours

Last Updated on 28 Jun 2016

The range of perspex from Mitchell Group now offers a new colour set in sweet pastels. The Perspex range is compliant with EU food contact regulations and is easy to shape, form and fabricate.

Overview
Description

The range of perspex from Mitchell Group now offers a new colour set in sweet pastels. The Perspex range is compliant with EU food contact regulations and is easy to shape, form and fabricate. The new pastel range is vibrant fun and inspiring for all sorts of applications.

The sweet pastels range includes the following features:

  • Available in 8 colours
  • 10 year outdoor guarantee
  • Unique gloss and textured finish combination
  • Frosted anti-finger-mark surface
  • Easy to shape, form and fabricate
  • 100% recyclable

With a 3mm thickness as the standard size, each sheet has two sides with different finishes; the matt and the gloss surface. With excellent physical properties, the standard cell cast acrylic sheets are specifically developed with the retail industry in mind.

The Perspex sweet pastel range is lightweight and easy to install whilst also remaining strong and durable for demanding interior needs.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

81.82 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.71 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDingley, VIC

32-38 Redwood Drive

03 9558 0800
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap