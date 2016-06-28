Perspex® sweet pastels range in 8 colours

The range of perspex from Mitchell Group now offers a new colour set in sweet pastels. The Perspex range is compliant with EU food contact regulations and is easy to shape, form and fabricate. The new pastel range is vibrant fun and inspiring for all sorts of applications.

The sweet pastels range includes the following features:

Available in 8 colours

10 year outdoor guarantee

Unique gloss and textured finish combination

Frosted anti-finger-mark surface

Easy to shape, form and fabricate

100% recyclable

With a 3mm thickness as the standard size, each sheet has two sides with different finishes; the matt and the gloss surface. With excellent physical properties, the standard cell cast acrylic sheets are specifically developed with the retail industry in mind.

The Perspex sweet pastel range is lightweight and easy to install whilst also remaining strong and durable for demanding interior needs.