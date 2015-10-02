Perspex® cast acrylic, the original decorative thermoplastic material
Last Updated on 02 Oct 2015
Perspex® acrylic is the original thermoplastic material, manufactured in the UK since 1933 and trademarked in 1934.
Overview
Perspex® acrylic is the original thermoplastic material, manufactured in the UK since 1933.
From aquariums to architecture; boats to bathrooms; fashion to furniture; glazing to gliders, Perspex® acrylic has been used in almost every application imaginable.
Perspex® cast acrylic is also available in a wide range of colours, textures and finishes, offering superior UV resistance. Perspex® also offers a bespoke colour matching service, ensuring that your design vision can be perfectly realised.
Perspex® Clear, Opal & Colour:
- Perspex® Clear - exceptional light transmission higher than that of glass
- Perspex® Opal/White
- Perspex® Solid & Translucent colours
- Perspex® Transparent colours & tints
- 30 year interior & exterior guarantee on clear
- 10 year interior & exterior guarantee on colour
- Free custom colour-matching service available on request
Perspex® Textures:
- Perspex® Frost - anti-finger-mark finish
- Perspex® Naturals - anti-finger-mark finish
- Perspex® Impressions – Linear pattern
- Perspex® Pastels - coming soon
Perspex® Effects:
- Perspex® Vario – exotic tints with a striking vivid edge
- Perspex® Pearlescent – metallic lustre
- Perspex® Sparkle – enhanced by thousands of shimmering, iridescent particles that gleam and shine
- Perspex® Duo – for small area flat engraving applications.
Perspex® specialist cast acrylic:
- Perspex® Spectrum LED – Optimised for LEDs with enhanced intensity and colour
- Perspex® Spectrum LED Block –30mm thick opal sheet optimised for LEDs letter applications
- Perspex® S Lux - designed to perform in terms of even light distribution and brightness for light boxes
- Perspex® Vision designed to create rear-projection screens displaying superbly sharp images
- Perspex® Secret Sign