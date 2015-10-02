Perspex® cast acrylic, the original decorative thermoplastic material

Perspex® acrylic is the original thermoplastic material, manufactured in the UK since 1933.

From aquariums to architecture; boats to bathrooms; fashion to furniture; glazing to gliders, Perspex® acrylic has been used in almost every application imaginable.

Perspex® cast acrylic is also available in a wide range of colours, textures and finishes, offering superior UV resistance. Perspex® also offers a bespoke colour matching service, ensuring that your design vision can be perfectly realised.

Perspex® Clear, Opal & Colour:

Perspex® Clear - exceptional light transmission higher than that of glass

Perspex® Opal/White

Perspex® Solid & Translucent colours

Perspex® Transparent colours & tints

30 year interior & exterior guarantee on clear

10 year interior & exterior guarantee on colour

Free custom colour-matching service available on request

Perspex® Textures:

Perspex® Frost - anti-finger-mark finish

Perspex® Naturals - anti-finger-mark finish

Perspex® Impressions – Linear pattern

Perspex® Pastels - coming soon

Perspex® Effects:

Perspex® Vario – exotic tints with a striking vivid edge

Perspex® Pearlescent – metallic lustre

Perspex® Sparkle – enhanced by thousands of shimmering, iridescent particles that gleam and shine

Perspex® Duo – for small area flat engraving applications.

Perspex® specialist cast acrylic: