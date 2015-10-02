Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Mitchell Group - Laminates & Plastics
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Perspex Frost offers a 10 year external guarantee
Perspex offer a free colour matching service with small batch numbers
Perspex® cast acrylic, the original decorative thermoplastic material
Perspex® cast acrylic, the original decorative thermoplastic material
Perspex Frost offers a 10 year external guarantee
Perspex offer a free colour matching service with small batch numbers
Perspex® cast acrylic, the original decorative thermoplastic material
Perspex® cast acrylic, the original decorative thermoplastic material

Perspex® cast acrylic, the original decorative thermoplastic material

Last Updated on 02 Oct 2015

Perspex® acrylic is the original thermoplastic material, manufactured in the UK since 1933 and trademarked in 1934.

Overview
Description

Perspex® acrylic is the original thermoplastic material, manufactured in the UK since 1933.
From aquariums to architecture; boats to bathrooms; fashion to furniture; glazing to gliders, Perspex® acrylic has been used in almost every application imaginable.

Perspex® cast acrylic is also available in a wide range of colours, textures and finishes, offering superior UV resistance. Perspex® also offers a bespoke colour matching service, ensuring that your design vision can be perfectly realised.

Perspex® Clear, Opal & Colour:

  • Perspex® Clear - exceptional light transmission higher than that of glass
  • Perspex® Opal/White
  • Perspex® Solid & Translucent colours
  • Perspex® Transparent colours & tints
  • 30 year interior & exterior guarantee on clear
  • 10 year interior & exterior guarantee on colour
  • Free custom colour-matching service available on request

Perspex® Textures:

  • Perspex® Frost - anti-finger-mark finish
  • Perspex® Naturals - anti-finger-mark finish
  • Perspex® Impressions – Linear pattern
  • Perspex® Pastels - coming soon

Perspex® Effects:

  • Perspex® Vario – exotic tints with a striking vivid edge
  • Perspex® Pearlescent – metallic lustre
  • Perspex® Sparkle – enhanced by thousands of shimmering, iridescent particles that gleam and shine
  • Perspex® Duo – for small area flat engraving applications.

Perspex® specialist cast acrylic:

  • Perspex® Spectrum LED – Optimised for LEDs with enhanced intensity and colour
  • Perspex® Spectrum LED Block –30mm thick opal sheet optimised for LEDs letter applications
  • Perspex® S Lux - designed to perform in terms of even light distribution and brightness for light boxes
  • Perspex® Vision designed to create rear-projection screens displaying superbly sharp images
  • Perspex® Secret Sign
Contact
Display AddressDingley, VIC

32-38 Redwood Drive

03 9558 0800
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap