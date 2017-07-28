Take your pick between our wood flooring ranges – 2mm Altro Wood Safety and 2.85mm Altro Wood Safety Comfort and New Altro Wood adhesive-free.

Both give the functional performance you’d expect from an Altro safety floor and provide sustained slip resistance for the lifetime of the flooring (PTV ≥36). The thicker option provides comfort underfoot and 14dB sound reduction.

We’ve enhanced the number of choices on offer – keeping many of the old favourites and introducing some exciting new colours. In addition, we have included a bamboo-look fine line design and wide plank classic and rustic designs.

Whether you want to create warm and homely aesthetics, or transform a space into a cool contemporary feature area, our new ranges can help you make your design vision a reality.