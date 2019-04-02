Peel Away 1: Remove oil, enamel and lead paint
Last Updated on 02 Apr 2019
Overview
Description
Peel Away 1 is a standout product with its ability remove up to 30 layers of oil, enamel and paint in just one application.
Features include:
- Removes up to 30 layers of paint in one application
- Provides safe lead and asbestos paint removal
- No toxic fumes
- Preserves most substrates
Removes multiple coats of:
- Oil
- Lead
- Enamel
- Asbestos paint
- Polyurethane
- Wallpaper
Peel Away is a patented concept in a paint removal system and is specifically formulated to remove multiple layers of paint in one clean and fast application.