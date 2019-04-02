Peel Away 1: Remove oil, enamel and lead paint

Peel Away 1 is a standout product with its ability remove up to 30 layers of oil, enamel and paint in just one application.

Features include:

Removes up to 30 layers of paint in one application

Provides safe lead and asbestos paint removal

No toxic fumes

Preserves most substrates



Removes multiple coats of:

Oil

Lead

Enamel

Asbestos paint

Polyurethane

Wallpaper



Peel Away is a patented concept in a paint removal system and is specifically formulated to remove multiple layers of paint in one clean and fast application.