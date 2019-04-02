Logo
Peel Away 1 Bucket Product Showcase
Peel Away 1: Remove oil, enamel and lead paint

Last Updated on 02 Apr 2019

Overview
Description

Peel Away 1 is a standout product with its ability remove up to 30 layers of oil, enamel and paint in just one application.

Features include:

  • Removes up to 30 layers of paint in one application
  • Provides safe lead and asbestos paint removal
  • No toxic fumes
  • Preserves most substrates

Removes multiple coats of:

  • Oil
  • Lead
  • Enamel
  • Asbestos paint
  • Polyurethane
  • Wallpaper

Peel Away is a patented concept in a paint removal system and is specifically formulated to remove multiple layers of paint in one clean and fast application.

Contact
Display AddressHomebush, NSW

Unit 43 Homebush Business Village 11-21 Underwood Road

02 9746 6733
