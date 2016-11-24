Patina Vibes - an intricate and textured collection

Patina Vibes is an intricate and textured collection, inspired by naturally occurring oxidization of surfaces in nature. Available across 48 colours with extended groups of coordinating families of colour including, highlights, full colour options and multi-colour tile options.

Design

Inspired by metal exposed to the elements for long periods of time, weathered buildings and aged timber.

The result is a striking randomized pattern which was developed mimicking the textures and decay found from this process.

Features

The beauty of Patina Vibes is the versatility in layout options

Neutral colour scheme Any of the greys within the cool grey or warm grey pallet can coordinate with each other, this offers multiple tones of grey for added depth

Grey colour scheme - with hint of colour Using a grey colour scheme as a starting point, a small amount of colour can be introduced using highlight tiles within the same colour family.

Adding more colour A full colour tile can be introduced for defining areas or creating graduating rug style effects with the option of adding multi-colour accent tiles from the same colour family.



Key benefits of Patina Vibes: