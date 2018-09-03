Palettone: High-performance vinyl flooring

Our natural world is alive with wonderfully concealed textures and materials that create beautiful arrangements of shades and colours.

Discover a new world of colour

When exploring our surroundings, we can often be absorbed with a focal point or an exceptional view.

This can often distract or disguise many of the smaller components that make up what we see. Only when we look closely at these individual elements, is it possible to discover a whole new world of shades and colours.

We have used this philosophy to generate our new Palettone flooring collection. We hope this will inspire you to construct a captivating foundation for your next interior design project.

NCS References

Each shade of this new collection has it’s own NCS reference number as a guide, whilst exploring and creating truly bespoke schemes that support your design intuition. Homogeneous flooring made by Polyflor in the UK is synonymous with quality and performance and product ranges that are typified by their excellent durability, reliability, ease of maintenance and design opportunities. The latest addition, Palettone PUR, is no exception. Featuring a solid colour base with complementary toned highlights in a palette of 50 shades. All colours are in stock and available throughout Australia.

Sectors

All the established characteristics of a Polyflor homogeneous PUR product are inherent within this premium collection, which is ideally suited for the most demanding of commercial interiors, education facilities, leisure and retail areas. Within the health and care sector, Palettone combines performance with aesthetics. When the issue of preventing and controlling infection is paramount or when a subtle, tone-on-tone design is required for a dementialed environment, Palettone is the perfect fit-for-purpose contemporary floor covering solution.

For colour. For choice. Think Palettone.