Packaged building product supplies

Independent Cement and Lime are the parent compnay of Building Product Supplies. Australian owned and operated, they have a wide range of packaged supplies that are ideal for the Australian Building and Construction Industry.

The range includes the following:

Packed cement

Drymix concrete

Hydrated lime

Mortar mixes

Dried sand

Plasters

Oxides

Liquid additives

This extensive range of specialised performance and quality guaranteed products are ideal for the purposes of construction, home improvement, and renovation and landscaping.