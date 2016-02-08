Packaged building product supplies

Logo
Supplier Image
Independent Cement and Lime
Independent Cement and Lime are Australian owned and operated.

Overview
Description

Independent Cement and Lime are the parent compnay of Building Product Supplies. Australian owned and operated, they have a wide range of packaged supplies that are ideal for the Australian Building and Construction Industry.

The range includes the following:

  • Packed cement
  • Drymix concrete
  • Hydrated lime
  • Mortar mixes
  • Dried sand
  • Plasters
  • Oxides
  • Liquid additives

This extensive range of specialised performance and quality guaranteed products are ideal for the purposes of construction, home improvement, and renovation and landscaping.

Contact
Display AddressGlendenning, NSW

200 Power Street

02 9625 8999
Display AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

750 Lorimer Street

03 9676 0000
Display AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

PO Box 523

03 9676 0000
