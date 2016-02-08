Packaged building product supplies
Independent Cement and Lime are Australian owned and operated.
Independent Cement and Lime are the parent compnay of Building Product Supplies. Australian owned and operated, they have a wide range of packaged supplies that are ideal for the Australian Building and Construction Industry.
The range includes the following:
- Packed cement
- Drymix concrete
- Hydrated lime
- Mortar mixes
- Dried sand
- Plasters
- Oxides
- Liquid additives
This extensive range of specialised performance and quality guaranteed products are ideal for the purposes of construction, home improvement, and renovation and landscaping.
Display AddressGlendenning, NSW
200 Power Street02 9625 8999
Display AddressPort Melbourne, VIC
750 Lorimer Street03 9676 0000
Display AddressPort Melbourne, VIC
PO Box 52303 9676 0000