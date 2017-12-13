PUDA aged care facility bathroom solutions

PUDA pre-fabricated bathroom solutions are engineered for people who believe that the world of construction must change for a sustainable future. There is complete architectural freedom for architects and designers to customise and specify their design requirements for each bathroom model.

We are the only company in Australasia that can produce high quality, flat packed pre-fabricated bathrooms to your specific design and project requirements.

With a 28 year history and more than 100,000 bathroom units delivered world-wide, our proven advanced technology is at the forefront of cutting edge design, precision and quality backed by a 10 year waterproofing guarantee. PUDA bathrooms are engineered to exacting standards which are flexible, efficient and beautiful. They are intended to suit any high volumetric construction and building type; and any company who is committed to greater efficiencies, their environmental footprint and who want to forge a new benchmark on their projects