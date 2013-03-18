Oxijet™ - Water Saving Shower Nozzle from Nekeema Australia
Last Updated on 18 Mar 2013
Overview
Description
Nekeema Australia provide the Felton Oxijet™ water saver. The Oxijet™ is designed and manufactured by Felton, and incorporates features based on previously reported CSIRO findings. The Oxijet™ comes in 3 models which can be retrofitted to most existing showers.
Reduce wastage and save money
Traditional flow restrictors work by simply reducing flow and pressure, whereas the Oxijet™ uses flow energy to draw air into the water stream
- The Oxijet™ water saver works by jetting the water through 4 tiny nozzles, and sucking air into the stem of the shower rose – “the venturi effect”
- The air volumises and pressurises the water, creating tiny air bubbles within the water stream that burst when they touch your skin
- The Oxijet™ can be easily fitted in minutes into an existing shower head in most homes, motels, hotels and more
- Once in use, the user will get the feeling of increased flow, and an increased velocity sensation due to increased volume
- Made from DR brass and is chrome plated
- Has Watermark certification and is WELS rated