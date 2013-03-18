Oxijet™ - Water Saving Shower Nozzle from Nekeema Australia

Logo
Last Updated on 18 Mar 2013

Nekeema Australia provide the Felton Oxijet™ water saver. The Oxijet™ is designed and manufactured by Felton, and incorporates features based on previously reported CSIRO find

Overview
Description
Nekeema Australia provide the Felton Oxijet™ water saver. The Oxijet™ is designed and manufactured by Felton, and incorporates features based on previously reported CSIRO findings. The Oxijet™ comes in 3 models which can be retrofitted to most existing showers.

Reduce wastage and save money
Traditional flow restrictors work by simply reducing flow and pressure, whereas the Oxijet™ uses flow energy to draw air into the water stream
  • The Oxijet™ water saver works by jetting the water through 4 tiny nozzles, and sucking air into the stem of the shower rose – “the venturi effect”
  • The air volumises and pressurises the water, creating tiny air bubbles within the water stream that burst when they touch your skin
  • The Oxijet™ can be easily fitted in minutes into an existing shower head in most homes, motels, hotels and more
  • Once in use, the user will get the feeling of increased flow, and an increased velocity sensation due to increased volume
  • Made from DR brass and is chrome plated
  • Has Watermark certification and is WELS rated
The Felton Oxijet™ is the ideal solution for a more luxurious spray whilst reducing water consumption.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Oxijet Flyer

942.73 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Oxijet Warranty

35.69 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Novotel Wollongong Testimonial

43.11 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Oxijet WaterMark Certificate of Conformity

384.2 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWollongong, NSW

PO Box 3042

1300 635 336
