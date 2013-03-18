Oxijet™ - Water Saving Shower Nozzle from Nekeema Australia

Reduce wastage and save money

The Oxijet™ water saver works by jetting the water through 4 tiny nozzles, and sucking air into the stem of the shower rose – “the venturi effect”

The air volumises and pressurises the water, creating tiny air bubbles within the water stream that burst when they touch your skin

The Oxijet™ can be easily fitted in minutes into an existing shower head in most homes, motels, hotels and more

Once in use, the user will get the feeling of increased flow, and an increased velocity sensation due to increased volume

Made from DR brass and is chrome plated

Has Watermark certification and is WELS rated

Nekeema Australia provide the Felton Oxijet™ water saver. The Oxijet™ is designed and manufactured by Felton, and incorporates features based on previously reported CSIRO findings. The Oxijet™ comes in 3 models which can be retrofitted to most existing showers.Traditional flow restrictors work by simply reducing flow and pressure, whereas the Oxijet™ uses flow energy to draw air into the water streamThe Felton Oxijet™ is the ideal solution for a more luxurious spray whilst reducing water consumption.