Outdoor Furniture and Occasional Pieces from Transforma
Last Updated on 25 Nov 2012
Adelaide's specialist furniture retailer, stocking an exclusive range of premium Outdoor Furniture.
Overview
Description
Presented within its own studio space within the main showroom, Transforma features an extensive selection of outdoor furniture from leading brand partners; Royal Botania (Belgium) and Wintons Teak (Australia).
Outdoor luxury with Royal Botania
Confidence in exceptional designs with 5 year warranty
- Renowned premium brand offering a refined, diverse choice of outdoor collection
- Stylishly positioned in the finest homes, boutique hotels and super yachts in the world
- Exclusive outdoor designs, crafted from a selection of materials and are manufactured to precision
- Leading in international outdoor design, boasting award winning styles
- Masters crafting nature’s best quality Teak and high quality materials (includes solid brass hinges and fittings)
- Presenting outstanding attention to detail for the smoothest finish possible
- Durably designed to withstand the most rugged of outdoor conditions
- Developed with UV resistant material able to even withstand the harsh deserts of Dubai
- Sustainable mature A grade Teak with a high oil content for no maintenance
- Environmental from 100% recycled materials using quality electro-polished stainless steel, colour coated aluminium, solid brass and fray resistant Batyline
- Precision machine cuts and superior joinery ensuring a precision finish
- Water resistant cushions and upholstery for wet weather protection
- Lightweight and stackable chairs and sun loungers for easy mobility
- Great use of ergonomic shapes and easy adjustment features for comfort
- Extensive colour palette with seasonal options to match your palette
- Outdoor chairs: dining (folding and stackable), benches, occasional, barstools, sun loungers
- Outdoor tables: dining (regular and extendable), coffee, bar and picnic
- Outdoor living: sofas, modular, arm chairs and storage units
- Outdoor accessories: hammock and umbrellas