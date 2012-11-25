Logo
Premium quality Outdoor Furniture to suit any decor
Luxurious and comfortable, Transforma's intelligent designs appeal to commercial and residential applications
Stackable and ergonomic for quick and easy movement
Helping you set that perfect atmosphere with high end outdoor furniture
Outdoor Furniture and Occasional Pieces from Transforma

Last Updated on 25 Nov 2012

Adelaide's specialist furniture retailer, stocking an exclusive range of premium Outdoor Furniture.

Overview
Description
Presented within its own studio space within the main showroom, Transforma features an extensive selection of outdoor furniture from leading brand partners; Royal Botania (Belgium) and Wintons Teak (Australia).

Outdoor luxury with Royal Botania
  • Renowned premium brand offering a refined, diverse choice of outdoor collection
  • Stylishly positioned in the finest homes, boutique hotels and super yachts in the world
  • Exclusive outdoor designs, crafted from a selection of materials and are manufactured to precision
Energetic Wintons Teak offers reliability
  • Leading in international outdoor design, boasting award winning styles
  • Masters crafting nature’s best quality Teak and high quality materials (includes solid brass hinges and fittings)
  • Presenting outstanding attention to detail for the smoothest finish possible
  • Durably designed to withstand the most rugged of outdoor conditions
High quality Transforma Outdoor Furniture for long lasting style
Confidence in exceptional designs with 5 year warranty
  • Developed with UV resistant material able to even withstand the harsh deserts of Dubai
  • Sustainable mature A grade Teak with a high oil content for no maintenance
  • Environmental from 100% recycled materials using quality electro-polished stainless steel, colour coated aluminium, solid brass and fray resistant Batyline
  • Precision machine cuts and superior joinery ensuring a precision finish
  • Water resistant cushions and upholstery for wet weather protection
Intelligent design fused with functional features
  • Lightweight and stackable chairs and sun loungers for easy mobility
  • Great use of ergonomic shapes and easy adjustment features for comfort
  • Extensive colour palette with seasonal options to match your palette
Extensive selection to co-ordinate effortlessly to your requirements
  • Outdoor chairs: dining (folding and stackable), benches, occasional, barstools, sun loungers
  • Outdoor tables: dining (regular and extendable), coffee, bar and picnic
  • Outdoor living: sofas, modular, arm chairs and storage units
  • Outdoor accessories: hammock and umbrellas
Beautiful combinations of solid Teak wood, electroplated stainless steel and high strength UV-stable outdoor fabrics, Transforma’s luxurious range is suitable for both residential and commercial applications.
Contact
Display AddressNorwood, SA

21 Kensington Road

08 8364 6588
