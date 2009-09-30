Outdoor Drainage Solutions by Creative Drain Solutions
Outdoor drainage solutions are made from stainless steel and suitable for paved areas, pool settings and outdoor areas.
Creative Drain Solutions manufacture quality 316 stainless steel outdoor drainage solutions.
Polychannel and overgrate architectural drains
Perfect for architectural drainage systems including exterior drains for:
- Paved Areas
- Pool Surrounds
- Light Vehicle Driveways
- Landscape Drainage
Ultimate outdoor channel drains and drainage grates
Channel and grate with 40-50mm deep with built in fall, full S/S channel drain and 75mm stainless dropper with adaptor. These garden drains are best for areas such as:
- Patios
- Garden edges and Garden drainage
- Courtyards
- Pedestrian uses
Designed for pre formed channels in concrete. Custom designed drains, made to suit your light to heavy duty projects. R12 slip rating available.
For all landscape drain requirements, Creative Drain Solutions can provide the product for your needs.