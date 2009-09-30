Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Creative Drain Solutions
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Outdoor drainage solutions
Architectural drains for outdoor areas
Outdoor channel drains and drainage grates
Landscape drain grates and frames
Outdoor drainage solutions
Architectural drains for outdoor areas
Outdoor channel drains and drainage grates
Landscape drain grates and frames

Outdoor Drainage Solutions by Creative Drain Solutions

Last Updated on 30 Sep 2009

Outdoor drainage solutions are made from stainless steel and suitable for paved areas, pool settings and outdoor areas.

Overview
Description
Creative Drain Solutions manufacture quality 316 stainless steel outdoor drainage solutions.

Polychannel and overgrate architectural drains
Perfect for architectural drainage systems including exterior drains for:
  • Paved Areas
  • Pool Surrounds
  • Light Vehicle Driveways
  • Landscape Drainage

Ultimate outdoor channel drains and drainage grates
Channel and grate with 40-50mm deep with built in fall, full S/S channel drain and 75mm stainless dropper with adaptor. These garden drains are best for areas such as:

  • Patios
  • Garden edges and Garden drainage
  • Courtyards
  • Pedestrian uses
Custom drain grate and frames for commercial and residential applications
Designed for pre formed channels in concrete. Custom designed drains, made to suit your light to heavy duty projects. R12 slip rating available.

For all landscape drain requirements, Creative Drain Solutions can provide the product for your needs.
Contact
Display AddressFerntree Gully, VIC

Factory 13, 69 Acacia Road

(03) 9758 0588
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap