Original PVDF Aluminium from Archclad™ for Versatility and Durability
Last Updated on 20 Jun 2014
The Original Pre-Painted PVDF Aluminium from Archclad™ is long-lasting, economical and produces innovative results.
Overview
Architectural Cladding Australia specialise in the manufacturing of specialised materials for numerous roofing and wall cladding installations and applications. The Original Pre-Painted PVDF Aluminium from Archclad™ is long-lasting, economical and produces innovative results.
Available in Silver Grey and Satin Black, Archclad™ PVDF Aluminium is available in 0.7mm and 1mm thicknesses.
Archclad™ PVDF Aluminium coating layers to ensure high-performance and durability
- Clear coating (only to silver or grey)
- Paint coating 2
- Paint coating 1
- Primer coating
- Chromate coating
- Base metal (aluminium sheet)
- Chromate coating
- Epoxy, polyester
Archclad™ Aluminium Panel Systems offer versatility and solutions for a wide range of projects and applications
- Archclad Cliptray 25mm: roll formed concealed fix roofing and cladding system, with no seaming or clips required
- Archclad Express Panel 25mm: perfect when a long, flat appearance is required, staggered joints and splayed applications are possible
- Double Lock Standing Seam: perfect for renovations, residential and commercial buildings
- Single Lock Standing Seam: perfect for renovations and new constructions, and can be installed vertically or horizontally
- Flatlock Panels: perfect for renovations and new constructions in a horizontal or vertical application, for buildings higher than 30m wind load testing is required
- Heritage Corrugated: ideal for renovations and new constructions for roofing or façade application
To assist architects and builders nationally, Architectural Cladding Australia has a network of highly skilled installers throughout the country.