Original PVDF Aluminium from Archclad™ for Versatility and Durability

Architectural Cladding Australia specialise in the manufacturing of specialised materials for numerous roofing and wall cladding installations and applications. The Original Pre-Painted PVDF Aluminium from Archclad™ is long-lasting, economical and produces innovative results.

Available in Silver Grey and Satin Black, Archclad™ PVDF Aluminium is available in 0.7mm and 1mm thicknesses.

Archclad™ PVDF Aluminium coating layers to ensure high-performance and durability

Clear coating (only to silver or grey)

Paint coating 2

Paint coating 1

Primer coating

Chromate coating

Base metal (aluminium sheet)

Chromate coating

Epoxy, polyester

Archclad™ Aluminium Panel Systems offer versatility and solutions for a wide range of projects and applications

Archclad Cliptray 25mm: roll formed concealed fix roofing and cladding system, with no seaming or clips required

Archclad Express Panel 25mm: perfect when a long, flat appearance is required, staggered joints and splayed applications are possible

Double Lock Standing Seam: perfect for renovations, residential and commercial buildings

Single Lock Standing Seam: perfect for renovations and new constructions, and can be installed vertically or horizontally

Flatlock Panels: perfect for renovations and new constructions in a horizontal or vertical application, for buildings higher than 30m wind load testing is required

Heritage Corrugated: ideal for renovations and new constructions for roofing or façade application

To assist architects and builders nationally, Architectural Cladding Australia has a network of highly skilled installers throughout the country.