Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Architectural Cladding Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Original PVDF Aluminium from Archclad� in Silver Grey
Original PVDF Aluminium from Archclad� in Silver Grey

Original PVDF Aluminium from Archclad™ for Versatility and Durability

Last Updated on 20 Jun 2014

The Original Pre-Painted PVDF Aluminium from Archclad™ is long-lasting, economical and produces innovative results.

Overview
Description

Architectural Cladding Australia specialise in the manufacturing of specialised materials for numerous roofing and wall cladding installations and applications. The Original Pre-Painted PVDF Aluminium from Archclad™ is long-lasting, economical and produces innovative results.

Available in Silver Grey and Satin Black, Archclad™ PVDF Aluminium is available in 0.7mm and 1mm thicknesses.

Archclad™ PVDF Aluminium coating layers to ensure high-performance and durability

  • Clear coating (only to silver or grey)
  • Paint coating 2
  • Paint coating 1
  • Primer coating
  • Chromate coating
  • Base metal (aluminium sheet)
  • Chromate coating
  • Epoxy, polyester

Archclad™ Aluminium Panel Systems offer versatility and solutions for a wide range of projects and applications

  • Archclad Cliptray 25mm: roll formed concealed fix roofing and cladding system, with no seaming or clips required
  • Archclad Express Panel 25mm: perfect when a long, flat appearance is required, staggered joints and splayed applications are possible
  • Double Lock Standing Seam: perfect for renovations, residential and commercial buildings
  • Single Lock Standing Seam: perfect for renovations and new constructions, and can be installed vertically or horizontally
  • Flatlock Panels: perfect for renovations and new constructions in a horizontal or vertical application, for buildings higher than 30m wind load testing is required
  • Heritage Corrugated: ideal for renovations and new constructions for roofing or façade application

To assist architects and builders nationally, Architectural Cladding Australia has a network of highly skilled installers throughout the country.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Original PVDF Aluminium Collection Brochure

345.5 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNotting Hill, VIC

1-3 Commercial Road

03 9561 0896
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap