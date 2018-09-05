Organoid® translucent self-adhesive: Natural coatings on a translucent self-adhesive film

Organoid® Translucent Self-Adhesive and Organoid® PURE, offer two products with custom definable translucencies for light planning. These products can be used, e.g. as lampshades or LED surface lighting, or as glare protection in combination with glass.

Our natural surfaces on a translucent self-adhesive film layer are ideal for special effects. They can be applied to smooth surfaces such as glass, metal or paper and can even be backlit. Self-Adhesive products are available for special order, raw materials can be selected according to colour and origin. The self-adhesive film allows for bend radii of up to 0.5 mm. This radius can vary depending on the raw material. Product is light weight and profits from a small transport volume.

All Organoid® products are allergy tested, fire rated and waterproof.