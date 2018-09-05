Organoid® Acoustics: Natural surfaces as acoustic products

Organoid® Acoustic products are specially coated and transformed into finished acoustic modules with exactly defined effects. Natural surfaces and effective sound absorption complement one another in four ORGANOID products: Absorber Panels, Picture Absorbers, Slot Absorbers and Acoustic non-woven fabrics on perforated plywood.

The acoustic panels can be hung from the ceiling and may be applied liberally to ceilings and walls or used as decorative elements for furniture, doors and walls. Absorber Panels, Slot Absorbers and Picture Absorbers are proven to improve room acoustics.

Surfaces, acoustic adaptations, module sizes and effects can be tailored specifically for the demands of clients. Various systems are available depending upon requirements. Mounting Organoid acoustic products is easy and invisible with system mounting parts.

All Organoid® products are allergy tested, fire rated and waterproof.