Operable Walls and Frameless Glass Walls from Hufcor
Last Updated on 23 Nov 2008
Creative and affordable with mobility and in-built styles, Operable walls, Glass walls and washroom cubicles are maintainable partition systems.
Overview
Description
Hufcor are leaders in the industries of operable partitions and glass walls. Hufcor offer a large amount of creative ideas and visions that inspire.
Versatile operable wall systems for any room
- Adapt to any room shape
- Meet your acoustic needs
- Available in mobile or in-built styles
- Suited to your budget
- Hufcor's Operable Wall materials can include glass, timber and fabric.
Operable wall systems for residential and commercial applications
- Hotels and Ballrooms
- Restaurants and Cafes
- Offices, Schools and Universities
- Facilities with an emphasis on aesthetics
Operable glass wall panels
- Operable Glass Walls brings sunlight or a beautiful view into your commercial space
- Operable glass walls are aesthetically beautiful and a functional space division solution
- Hufcor's Glass Walls are ideal for buildings with beautiful views, swimming pools, golf courses, garden views and landscaping
Classic and comtemporary glass partition walls
- Suitable for both classic and contemporary interiors
- Divide space while maintaining an open atmosphere
- Sound tested glass for effective sound control
- Clear, etched or painted panels for your signature touch
- Supplied from a single source for guaranteed quality
- Shipped fully assembled or installed on-site
Glass wall systems for commercial and retail
- Office Buildings
- Churches and Religious Buildings
- Stores - illuminating and showcasing products
- Auto Dealerships and Showrooms
- Restaurants and Cafes
- Shopping Centres
- Golf Courses
- Swimming Pools
- Private Residences
Operable walls and glass walls from Hufcor provide a unique look to your shop, office or home/