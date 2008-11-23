Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Hufcor
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Frameless glass walls
Glass walls from Hufcor
Internal Walls, Movable Partition, Movable Wall Panels, Movable Walls, Office Partitions, Partition Walls, Portable Partitions, Soundproof Walls, Wall Panels, Wall Partitions
Frameless glass walls
Glass walls from Hufcor
Internal Walls, Movable Partition, Movable Wall Panels, Movable Walls, Office Partitions, Partition Walls, Portable Partitions, Soundproof Walls, Wall Panels, Wall Partitions

Operable Walls and Frameless Glass Walls from Hufcor

Last Updated on 23 Nov 2008

Creative and affordable with mobility and in-built styles, Operable walls, Glass walls and washroom cubicles are maintainable partition systems.

Overview
Description
Hufcor are leaders in the industries of operable partitions and glass walls. Hufcor offer a large amount of creative ideas and visions that inspire.

Versatile operable wall systems for any room
  • Adapt to any room shape
  • Meet your acoustic needs
  • Available in mobile or in-built styles
  • Suited to your budget
  • Hufcor's Operable Wall materials can include glass, timber and fabric.

Operable wall systems for residential and commercial applications

  • Hotels and Ballrooms
  • Restaurants and Cafes
  • Offices, Schools and Universities
  • Facilities with an emphasis on aesthetics

Operable glass wall panels

  • Operable Glass Walls brings sunlight or a beautiful view into your commercial space
  • Operable glass walls are aesthetically beautiful and a functional space division solution
  • Hufcor's Glass Walls are ideal for buildings with beautiful views, swimming pools, golf courses, garden views and landscaping

Classic and comtemporary glass partition walls

  • Suitable for both classic and contemporary interiors
  • Divide space while maintaining an open atmosphere
  • Sound tested glass for effective sound control
  • Clear, etched or painted panels for your signature touch
  • Supplied from a single source for guaranteed quality
  • Shipped fully assembled or installed on-site

Glass wall systems for commercial and retail

  • Office Buildings
  • Churches and Religious Buildings
  • Stores - illuminating and showcasing products
  • Auto Dealerships and Showrooms
  • Restaurants and Cafes
  • Shopping Centres
  • Golf Courses
  • Swimming Pools
  • Private Residences

Operable walls and glass walls from Hufcor provide a unique look to your shop, office or home/

Contact
Display AddressTruganina, VIC

7-9 Distribution Drive

03 8366 1900
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap