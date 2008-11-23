Operable Walls and Frameless Glass Walls from Hufcor

Versatile operable wall systems for any room

Adapt to any room shape

Meet your acoustic needs

Available in mobile or in-built styles

Suited to your budget

Hufcor's Operable Wall materials can include glass, timber and fabric.

Hufcor are leaders in the industries of operable partitions and glass walls. Hufcor offer a large amount of creative ideas and visions that inspire.

Operable wall systems for residential and commercial applications

Hotels and Ballrooms

Restaurants and Cafes

Offices, Schools and Universities

Facilities with an emphasis on aesthetics

Operable glass wall panels

Operable Glass Walls brings sunlight or a beautiful view into your commercial space

Operable glass walls are aesthetically beautiful and a functional space division solution

Hufcor's Glass Walls are ideal for buildings with beautiful views, swimming pools, golf courses, garden views and landscaping

Classic and comtemporary glass partition walls

Suitable for both classic and contemporary interiors

Divide space while maintaining an open atmosphere

Sound tested glass for effective sound control

Clear, etched or painted panels for your signature touch

Supplied from a single source for guaranteed quality

Shipped fully assembled or installed on-site

Glass wall systems for commercial and retail

Office Buildings

Churches and Religious Buildings

Stores - illuminating and showcasing products

Auto Dealerships and Showrooms

Restaurants and Cafes

Shopping Centres

Golf Courses

Swimming Pools

Private Residences

Operable walls and glass walls from Hufcor provide a unique look to your shop, office or home/