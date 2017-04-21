Logo
Opening Roofs by LouvreTec
Last Updated on 21 Apr 2017

Whether building a new decking area or renovating an old one, the Opening Roofs range from LouvreTec lets you make the most out of your outdoor area.

Overview
Description

Whether building a new decking area or renovating an old one, the Opening Roofs range from LouvreTec lets you make the most out of your outdoor area.

LouvreTec’s range of opening roofs let you control your environment with the award winning spiral pivot system. This system allows you to stop the louvre blades at any point of their 180° degrees range of motion, providing optimal shade and sun control.

The Opening Roofs range is designed with economy in mind. With motorised or hand adjustable options, the louvre blades have a streamlined look with graceful lines that flow. Made from the highest-grade aluminium, marine grade stainless steel, or for a see-through version, an infill of naturelit, the Opening Roofs Range is a great addition to your existing or new gazebo, pergola, or deck area.

Product Range:

Features and Benefits:

  • Super Spanning
  • Award winning Spiral Pivot System
  • Hidden gearbox options
  • Rain Sensor option
  • Automated or hand adjustable
  • Anodised or powder coat finishes
  • Backed with LouvreTec Warranty
  • Nationwide Network of Authorised LouvreTec Dealerships
  • LouvreTec Valet and Maintenance program options
  • Installation carried out by a qualified team of LouvreTec installers
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
LouvreTec Architectural Series Opening Roofs brochure

3.83 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Opening Roofs brochure

2.19 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMagill, SA

U2/5 Ballantyne St

08 8431 9603
Display AddressCarrum Downs, VIC

30 Frankston Gardens Dr

03 9770 4184
