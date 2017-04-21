Opening Roofs by LouvreTec
Last Updated on 21 Apr 2017
Whether building a new decking area or renovating an old one, the Opening Roofs range from LouvreTec lets you make the most out of your outdoor area.
Overview
Whether building a new decking area or renovating an old one, the Opening Roofs range from LouvreTec lets you make the most out of your outdoor area.
LouvreTec’s range of opening roofs let you control your environment with the award winning spiral pivot system. This system allows you to stop the louvre blades at any point of their 180° degrees range of motion, providing optimal shade and sun control.
The Opening Roofs range is designed with economy in mind. With motorised or hand adjustable options, the louvre blades have a streamlined look with graceful lines that flow. Made from the highest-grade aluminium, marine grade stainless steel, or for a see-through version, an infill of naturelit, the Opening Roofs Range is a great addition to your existing or new gazebo, pergola, or deck area.
Product Range:
- 200 Super Roof
- 200 Super Roof Lite
- 180 Linear Opening Roof
- 180 Classic Opening Roof
- 260 Translucent Opening Roof
- Suburban Direct Opening Roof
- Pergola and Gazebo Options
Features and Benefits:
- Super Spanning
- Award winning Spiral Pivot System
- Hidden gearbox options
- Rain Sensor option
- Automated or hand adjustable
- Anodised or powder coat finishes
- Backed with LouvreTec Warranty
- Nationwide Network of Authorised LouvreTec Dealerships
- LouvreTec Valet and Maintenance program options
- Installation carried out by a qualified team of LouvreTec installers
Downloads
Contact
U2/5 Ballantyne St08 8431 9603
30 Frankston Gardens Dr03 9770 4184