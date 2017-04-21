Opening Roofs by LouvreTec

Whether building a new decking area or renovating an old one, the Opening Roofs range from LouvreTec lets you make the most out of your outdoor area.

LouvreTec’s range of opening roofs let you control your environment with the award winning spiral pivot system. This system allows you to stop the louvre blades at any point of their 180° degrees range of motion, providing optimal shade and sun control.

The Opening Roofs range is designed with economy in mind. With motorised or hand adjustable options, the louvre blades have a streamlined look with graceful lines that flow. Made from the highest-grade aluminium, marine grade stainless steel, or for a see-through version, an infill of naturelit, the Opening Roofs Range is a great addition to your existing or new gazebo, pergola, or deck area.

Product Range:

Features and Benefits: