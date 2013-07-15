Ontera’s customisation service for your carpet tiles

Design Freedom is all about bringing your design vision to life, customising and creating a carpet solution for your project.



Imagine a world where as a designer, your most inspirational ideas can quickly and easily come to life; where projects are a unique and exciting journey of creativity and exploration.

Imagine the largest surface area in any interior environment becoming your canvas to design with.

Ontera Modular Carpets love colour, design and creative new ideas.

Ontera will work with you every step of the way in developing your custom carpet tile

Step 1 – Project Brief

Ontera want to know about your design vision – the look, feel, palette, patterns and textures. They will also need to know your budget, the project size and where the carpet will be installed

Step 2 – Communication

Ontera will be in contact with you all the way through to discuss your ideas and understand the direction you want to take. They may offer suggestions and can colour match to a specific Pantone code if needed.

Step 3 – Sampling

Ontera will provide you with two sample carpet tiles that they produce. This is an opportunity for you to get an idea of what the product will look like and to offer feedback.

Step 4 – Approval

Once you and anyone else involved has given approval, you are now ready to place your order.