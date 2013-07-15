Ontera Carpet Tile Ranges - Style that inspires and performs

Ontera modular carpet tiles deliver choice, inspiration, individuality and beauty that lasts.



Diverse – Ontera work with your needs

In choice there is freedom. Ontera have designed products to suit every possible application and meet all of your needs. As your needs change - so does Ontera.



Inspiring – Ontera are always open to the latest trends

Good design inspires. Yet good design also takes discipline and effort. Ontera continuously research international design and colour trends and listen to local designers about what they need. It’s about being open to new ideas and aiming to inspire.



Individual – Ontera are interested in what you want

Vision demands respect. Ontera’s technology allows you to use standard designs or create custom designs to convey a unique vision. It’s about helping you to make a difference.



Lasting - Beauty can last

Ontera’s design philosophy is that their products must look good when new and then keep on looking good. You can be confident that Ontera’s colours, textures and designs will meet the demands of every environment. Ontera carpet tiles will look as good in the years ahead as they do when installed.

Ontera’s full selection of carpet tile ranges can be viewed on their website or enquire now to find out more.