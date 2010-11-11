On-Slab or Raised Public Toilets and Restrooms from Landmark Products Public Toilets and Restrooms

Landmark Products provides a comprehensive range of Anti-Vandal, On-slab and Raised Public Toilets and Restrooms that can be modified and customised to suit all applications. We provide all of our restrooms in an easy to install pre-fabricated kit or we can install it for you.

High quality materials ensure durability is built into our On-Slab Restrooms

On-Slab Public Toilets and Restrooms range from modern durable Anti Vandal structures, to stylish Heritage and Coastal designs:

K9900 Mettros Anti Vandal CPTED enhanced restrooms that are truly relocatable with an expected 50 year structural life cycle

K9500 Caretaker Restrooms feature leading safety, anti-vandal and robust construction properties

K9300 Heritage Restrooms creates a traditional aesthetic while incorporating modern materials for long term durability

K9400 Coastal Restrooms are ideal for corrosive environments and are constructed from timber and stainless steel

K9700 Parkland Public Toilets are ideal for applications with size restrictions and deliver excellent economy

Environmentally friendly waste treatment solutions with Raised Restrooms

Raised Restrooms and Public Toilets are ideal for limited service locations and sloped sites:

K9001 Carnarvon steel or K9200 Beachworth timber raised restrooms available

Ability to utilise eco friendly dry-composting, on-site treatment or pump-out systems

Landmark can modify a system to meet your specific requirements

Available in steel or timber with designs to complement the surroundings

Ideal for application on sloped grounds and are delivered flat packed and ready for installation

The range of Public Toilets and Restrooms from Landmark Products feature a ten year structural warranty and the use of our anti-vandal bolt system where applicable. We also design and engineer custom restrooms with change room facilities for sporting grounds. Ask us how to incorporate many of our years of design experience and features into your next project.