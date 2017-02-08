Logo
Okalux: Taking architectural glass a step ahead

Last Updated on 08 Feb 2017

Okalux has decades of experience in the development and manufacture of high quality insulating glass for international construction projects.

Overview
Description

Okalux has decades of experience in the development and manufacture of high quality insulating glass for international construction projects. The Okalux range of products feature energy efficiency, light diffusion and sun, glare and solar protection for residential and commercial facades.

Okalux places great value on the high quality of their products as well as comprehensive service.

Okalux's product range includes the following:

  • Okalux HPI
  • Okatech
  • Okawood
  • Okagel
  • Kapilux
  • Okasolar
  • Okapane
  • Interios
  • Okacolor
  • Okalux LED
  • Okatherm
  • Okapoint
  • Oka X

Architectural glass & cladding offer a product specification serivce to assist in the selection of the best product suited to the job. They can also send out samples.

Contact
Display AddressBanora Point, NSW

PO Box 345

07 5523 2335
