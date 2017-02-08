Okalux has decades of experience in the development and manufacture of high quality insulating glass for international construction projects. The Okalux range of products feature energy efficiency, light diffusion and sun, glare and solar protection for residential and commercial facades.

Okalux places great value on the high quality of their products as well as comprehensive service.

Okalux's product range includes the following:

Okalux HPI

Okatech

Okawood

Okagel

Kapilux

Okasolar

Okapane

Interios

Okacolor

Okalux LED

Okatherm

Okapoint

Oka X



Architectural glass & cladding offer a product specification serivce to assist in the selection of the best product suited to the job. They can also send out samples.