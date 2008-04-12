Odours A Problem? We Have The Solution.

Applications

• The Ecolo Odour Neutralising Systems are used throughout: Residential and serviced apartment blocks; Commercial office blocks

Hotels, clubs, casinos; Shopping centres; Entertainment centres; Health and fitness centres.



Recent Projects

• The Ecolo Odour Neutralising Systems can be found in: Market City; Hyde Park Towers; MLC Centre.



Sizes

• All Ecolo Odour Neutralising Systems are custom designed and fitted to suit any situation



General Advantages

Ecolo is a scientific approach that uses environmentally friendly, biodegradable essential oils to attack bacteria at a molecular level and stop the production of unwanted organic odours. It neutralises, not masks, problem odours with outstanding results. The combination of our advanced Odour Neutralising technology and the use of nature’s essential oils allows us to effectively control offensive odours via small, unobtrusive units that can be designed and fitted to suit individual applications.

