Nydree Hardwood Timber Flooring from AquaStep-Nydree

Flooring that requires minimal maintenance and cleanin

g

300% harder than other flooring alternatives

Available in a wide range of colours including more dramatic tones

Useful for Retail/Airports/Stadiums and public facilities

ADA Compliant slip rating

Suitable for heavy traffic flow

Limited life time wear warranty

Tongue and grooved and end matched

Optional UV-cured oil finish available on selected sizes

Nydree Timber Flooring is manufactured in the USA. Patented Vacuum and Impregnation technologies allow the Nydree Flooring to become 3 times harder than traditional timber flooring options.Simple to maintain and wash making it ideal for the family home or commercial premises. Other features include:Janka Hardness test results rate some Nydree species beyond 30Kn, with the lowest recorded results around 18Kn for the more soft species like pine. When you consider that hardwoods reach no more than 13-14 Kn it is easy to see why a Nydree is the know as the hardest in the world.