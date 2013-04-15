Logo
AquaStep-Nydree
Nydree Flooring is ideal for a wide range of enviroments
Nydree Flooring is highly durible-for high traffic enviroments
Nydree Flooring is up to 300% harder than their comparative competition
Simple to maintain and wash making it ideal for commercial premises and larger venues
Nydree Hardwood Timber Flooring from AquaStep-Nydree

Last Updated on 15 Apr 2013

Nydree Timber Flooring is up to 300% stronger than traditional timber floors and is built to last.

Overview
Description
Nydree Timber Flooring is manufactured in the USA. Patented Vacuum and Impregnation technologies allow the Nydree Flooring to become 3 times harder than traditional timber flooring options.

Flooring that requires minimal maintenance and cleaning
Simple to maintain and wash making it ideal for the family home or commercial premises. Other features include:

  • 300% harder than other flooring alternatives
  • Available in a wide range of colours including more dramatic tones
  • Useful for Retail/Airports/Stadiums and public facilities
  • ADA Compliant slip rating
  • Suitable for heavy traffic flow
  • Limited life time wear warranty
  • Tongue and grooved and end matched
  • Optional UV-cured oil finish available on selected sizes
Janka Hardness test results rate some Nydree species beyond 30Kn, with the lowest recorded results around 18Kn for the more soft species like pine. When you consider that hardwoods reach no more than 13-14 Kn it is easy to see why a Nydree is the know as the hardest in the world.
Contact
Display AddressNorth Parramatta, NSW

584 Church St

0488 070 731
