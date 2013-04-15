Nydree Hardwood Timber Flooring from AquaStep-Nydree
Last Updated on 15 Apr 2013
Nydree Timber Flooring is up to 300% stronger than traditional timber floors and is built to last.
Overview
Description
Nydree Timber Flooring is manufactured in the USA. Patented Vacuum and Impregnation technologies allow the Nydree Flooring to become 3 times harder than traditional timber flooring options.
Flooring that requires minimal maintenance and cleaning
Simple to maintain and wash making it ideal for the family home or commercial premises. Other features include:
- 300% harder than other flooring alternatives
- Available in a wide range of colours including more dramatic tones
- Useful for Retail/Airports/Stadiums and public facilities
- ADA Compliant slip rating
- Suitable for heavy traffic flow
- Limited life time wear warranty
- Tongue and grooved and end matched
- Optional UV-cured oil finish available on selected sizes