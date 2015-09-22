Nuway entrance matting systems for heavy traffic areas

From Nuway comes a range of premium entrance matting systems that are perfect for busy, commercial, high-traffic areas.

Durable and long-lasting, entrance matting features robust construction and is designed for optimal performance.

Spectrum Nuway Classic

Manufactured from rubber wipers interwoven with nylon fibres

Linking strips of aluminium held together with galvanised steel wires

Available in both semi open (3mm) or closed construction

Spectrum Nuway Designate

Can be custom-manufactured to suit most shapes

Modular in design and can be rotated for longer, low-cost life

Provides an extensive choice of configurations to suit most applications

Spectrum Nuway Plainguard

Suitable for both exterior and interior applications

Matting is available in a semi open or closed construction, with single or double wipers and in two thickness (12mm or 17mm)

Can be used in conjunction with Spectrum Excellence and Portal Plus for premium protection from dirt and grime

With access to at least two generations of flooring expertise, there is no job too big, too small, or too awkwardly sized for a Nuway matting system.

Distributed and made in Australia by Spectrum Floors.