Nuway entrance matting systems for heavy traffic areas
Last Updated on 22 Sep 2015

From Nuway comes a range of premium entrance matting systems that are perfect for busy, commercial, high-traffic areas.

From Nuway comes a range of premium entrance matting systems that are perfect for busy, commercial, high-traffic areas.

Durable and long-lasting, entrance matting features robust construction and is designed for optimal performance.

Spectrum Nuway Classic

  • Manufactured from rubber wipers interwoven with nylon fibres
  • Linking strips of aluminium held together with galvanised steel wires
  • Available in both semi open (3mm) or closed construction

Spectrum Nuway Designate

  • Can be custom-manufactured to suit most shapes
  • Modular in design and can be rotated for longer, low-cost life
  • Provides an extensive choice of configurations to suit most applications

Spectrum Nuway Plainguard

  • Suitable for both exterior and interior applications
  • Matting is available in a semi open or closed construction, with single or double wipers and in two thickness (12mm or 17mm)
  • Can be used in conjunction with Spectrum Excellence and Portal Plus for premium protection from dirt and grime

With access to at least two generations of flooring expertise, there is no job too big, too small, or too awkwardly sized for a Nuway matting system.

Distributed and made in Australia by Spectrum Floors.

Display AddressMile End, SA

393 South Rd

1800 888 256
