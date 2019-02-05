Nullifire: World leading patented fire rating technology

Nullifire SC902 provides fast cure effective fire performance for structural steelwork, achieving up to a 120 minute fire rating.

Able to be applied on or off-site SC902 is a low VOC, high build system which can achieve a 120 minute fire rating in just one application.

In addition to superior performance under fire conditions, SC902 offers multiple advantages to other fire rating solutions:

Fast Cure time (even below freezing): touch dry and shower-proof within an hour

Compatible with multiple topcoats allowing design criteria to be met

Low build DFT

Full certification to Australian Standards – AS 1530.4 and AS 4100

60% faster application and curing times compared to other intumescents



Nullifire products are used around the world across residential, commercial and industrial buildings and as such are responsible for the protection of high profile assets including The Air New Zealand Lounge at Brisbane International Airport, Pirtek Stadium, Parramatta Police Station, Glasgow University and the Iconic 111 Eagle Street building in Brisbane.