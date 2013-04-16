Novaproducts Global Offer a Wide Range of Entrance Matting to Cover Every Single Environment
Last Updated on 16 Apr 2013
Wide range of entry mats for commercial and industrial applications.
Overview
Description
Novaproducts Global offer a wide range of premium commercial and industrial matting solutions for all types of applications.
Reversible and interchangeable entrance mats
Nuway Entrance Matting originated in the UK has been in service throughout Australia for over 30 years. The Matting system is designed to remove both dirt and moisture that is commonly brought in underfoot.
- Ability to be made up into reversible and interchangeable modules, allowing the mat to sustain the wear and tear of heavy traffic for many years
- Made from specially designed prime rubber and polyamide fibre composite wiper strip and aluminium scraper bars
- Available in 12 or 17mm thickness and a variety of colours
- Ideal for commercial buildings and the mining industry
Novatred aluminium entrance mat designed to capture dirt and moisture
Novatred Aluminium Entrance Matting was developed after years of close involvement in the matting industry, to provide a designer style mat which gives a soft but sturdy feel underfoot, whilst working to remove both dirt and moisture without the excessive noise normally associated with this type of matting.
- Novatred 2000: uses high quality nylon cut pile matting insert (excellent clean-off properties) and has a five year warranty
- Novatred 1000: uses an economical carpet insert (good UV. resistance) and has a two year warranty
- DIY entrance matting installation kit available (Australia wide supply)
- Novatred Matting can be loose laid (with ramp edge) or installed in a recessed frame
- Large range of matting carpet insert colours
Heavy duty Portal Plus lose lay matting for commercial duty clean off zones
Portal Plus is a heavy duty nylon matting, with a pile density sufficient to act as a brush on footwear, which helps to remove and contain the dust. Portal Plus matting has flexible vinyl backing for loose lay applications or it can be adhered using suggested adhesive from Novaplas.
The matting comes in 2 metre wide rolls and can be cut to custom size. A five year warranty applies to the Portal Plus entrance matting.
Anti-fatigue Industrial matting solutions
Novaplas has a large range of industrial matting to suit various areas and environments of the workplace.
- Packers Mat – provides comfort from the strain of standing.
- Factory Mat – ideal rubber anti fatigue matting for wet or dry industrial applications
- Firm Foot – great for slippery areas
- Cater Safe Mat – anti-fatigue matting for catering / manufacturing areas
- Food Safe Mat – provides ultimate comfort in the workplace
- CNC Mat – Heavy duty anti-fatigue rubber mat ideal for dry areas