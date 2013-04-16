Novaproducts Global Offer a Wide Range of Entrance Matting to Cover Every Single Environment

Novatred aluminium entrance mat designed to capture dirt and moisture

– provides ultimate comfort in the workplace CNC Mat – Heavy duty anti-fatigue rubber mat ideal for dry areas

Portal Plus is a heavy duty nylon matting, with a pile density sufficient to act as a brush on footwear, which helps to remove and contain the dust. Portal Plus matting has flexible vinyl backing for loose lay applications or it can be adhered using suggested adhesive from Novaplas.The matting comes in 2 metre wide rolls and can be cut to custom size. A five year warranty applies to the Portal Plus entrance matting.Novaplas has a large range of industrial matting to suit various areas and environments of the workplace.Novaproducts Global also has a range of other matting available such as spaghetti spiral matting and loose lay ribbed matting.