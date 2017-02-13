noraplan quality rubber sheet commercial industry flooring

The noraplan® floor covering collection from Nora Flooring is available in rolls or tiles and offers unlimited design options thanks to the varied patterns with smooth surface and harmonised colour range. Its functional properties make noraplan® floorings suitable for a wide range of needs. Furthermore, Nora inlays allow the integration of corporate design elements such as logos and colours, or they can also be used to represent orientation systems with navigation routes and meeting points.

Benefits include:

Acoustic control

Ergonomic comfort

Excellent hygienic properties

Stain and slip resistance

Oil and grease resistance

Standard sizes are 1.22 m x 15.00 m (sheets) and 0.61 m x 0.61 m (tiles)

noraplan® floorings are practically indestructible, displaying scarcely any signs of wear even after years of intensive use.