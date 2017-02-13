Logo
noraplan quality rubber sheet
noraplan quality rubber sheet commercial industry flooring

Last Updated on 13 Feb 2017

The noraplan® floor covering collection from Nora Flooring is available in rolls or tiles and offers unlimited design options thanks to the varied patterns with smooth surface and harmonised colour range.

Overview
Description

The noraplan® floor covering collection from Nora Flooring is available in rolls or tiles and offers unlimited design options thanks to the varied patterns with smooth surface and harmonised colour range. Its functional properties make noraplan® floorings suitable for a wide range of needs. Furthermore, Nora inlays allow the integration of corporate design elements such as logos and colours, or they can also be used to represent orientation systems with navigation routes and meeting points.

Benefits include:

  • Acoustic control
  • Ergonomic comfort
  • Excellent hygienic properties
  • Stain and slip resistance
  • Oil and grease resistance
  • Standard sizes are 1.22 m x 15.00 m (sheets) and 0.61 m x 0.61 m (tiles)

noraplan® floorings are practically indestructible, displaying scarcely any signs of wear even after years of intensive use.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
nora rubber floor coverings and accessories

17.42 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
noraplan lona

1.77 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSurry Hills, NSW

101 Chalmers St

1800 804 361
