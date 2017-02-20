Nora stairtreads: Your one-piece stair solution

norament® one-piece nosing-tread-riser stairtreads are a clean and enduring solution for your stairs. norament® stairtreads are cost-effective for both new and renovated buildings. No matter your application or facility, you will have a wide choice of floor covering options to complete your design by using norament® stairtreads.

norament® stairtreads are offered in both round and hammerblow surface, and are available in a wide range of colors with matching accessories to give you an array of design options for a cohesive look. The stairtread is installed quickly, cleanly, and professionally as a single piece. All widths are possible, without visible seams or joint sealing.

One of the many numerous advantages: the time consuming installation of stair nosings and separately trimmed coverings for single piece risers and treads now belong to the past. The subsurface can be virtually any material: wood, stone, screed, metal, or any of many other solid surfaces. Low cost and environmentally compatible in equal measure, the adhesive innovation nora® Stepfix 240 proves ideal for the installation.With this double sided adhesive tape, installations, whether in new or renovated buildings, are up to five times faster than with conventional adhesive variants.

Benefits of norament® stairtreads include: