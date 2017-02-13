nora nTx revolutionary fast installation system
Last Updated on 13 Feb 2017
Overview
Time is the enemy in today’s construction schedule. nora® nTx self-adhesive flooring system marks an end to wasted time and long waits. Easily installed over existing flooring as part of a renovation, or in new construction, nora nTx is ready for immediate use. nora nTx consists of our noraplan and norament standard floor coverings fitted with an adhesive backing. This adhesive backing is lined with a protective film. Like our floor coverings, this adhesive is also based on natural rubber and is free from health hazards.
Benefits of nora nTx:
- No need to spread adhesives, and no adhesive open time
- No wait time after installed, allowing for immediate welding, initial cleaning, and rolling loads
- High productivity, speedy installation with less effort
- Fewer steps to an exceptional finish
- Substantial time savings so you stay on schedule
- Low odor allows for ease of installation for renovation and occupied spaces
- No moisture or pH limits and no testing required