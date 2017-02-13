nora nTx revolutionary fast installation system

Time is the enemy in today’s construction schedule. nora® nTx self-adhesive flooring system marks an end to wasted time and long waits. Easily installed over existing flooring as part of a renovation, or in new construction, nora nTx is ready for immediate use. nora nTx consists of our noraplan and norament standard floor coverings fitted with an adhesive backing. This adhesive backing is lined with a protective film. Like our floor coverings, this adhesive is also based on natural rubber and is free from health hazards.

Benefits of nora nTx: