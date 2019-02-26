Alfrex Solid is a 3mm pre-painted solid aluminium panel manufactured in South Korea.

It features a high quality PPG (USA) Duranar Fluoropolymer paint system that allows for higher flexibility to rout and fold (2T/2H) and can be custom colour matched for an unlimited range of colours & surface finish options. The rear finish is primer coated to minimise oxidisation making it perfect for both internal and external applications.

Alfrex Solid can be used as a non-combustible solution for new buildings, re-fits and re-cladding projects. It comes with an adhesive protective film to protect the panels during the fabrication and installation process.

Alfrex Solid has no core and is constructed from 100% aluminium. It is a DTS product as per BCA C1.9(e) and classified as a “non-combustible” product passed AS 1530.1 & AS 1530.3 test standard.

Few Unique Features: