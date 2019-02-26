Logo
Alfrex solid aluminium panel
Alfrex Solid: 100% aluminium, 100% non-combustible

Last Updated on 26 Feb 2019

Alfrex Solid is a 3mm pre-painted solid aluminium panel manufactured in South Korea.

Overview
Description

Alfrex Solid is a 3mm pre-painted solid aluminium panel manufactured in South Korea.

It features a high quality PPG (USA) Duranar Fluoropolymer paint system that allows for higher flexibility to rout and fold (2T/2H) and can be custom colour matched for an unlimited range of colours & surface finish options. The rear finish is primer coated to minimise oxidisation making it perfect for both internal and external applications.

Alfrex Solid can be used as a non-combustible solution for new buildings, re-fits and re-cladding projects. It comes with an adhesive protective film to protect the panels during the fabrication and installation process.

Alfrex Solid has no core and is constructed from 100% aluminium. It is a DTS product as per BCA C1.9(e) and classified as a “non-combustible” product passed AS 1530.1 & AS 1530.3 test standard.

Few Unique Features:

  • Manufactured in South Korea
  • Surface finished with PPG (USA) Duranar Fluoropolymer paint
  • Excellent machinability (grooving, cutting, shearing, folding, bending, perforation)
  • Standard width 1050mm/1250mm/1575mm & Custom lengths and widths available
  • Superior 3003 Series H14 Aluminium coil
  • Manufactures 15-year warranty (extended warranties on request)
  • High quality roll coating (roll-to-roll continuous) production method
  • Rear service coating to minimise the oxidisation
  • Premium paints for optimum resistance to weather and industrial pollution from PPG- USA

Contact
Display AddressDeer Park, VIC

1029 – 1035 Ballarat Road

03 9361 9999
