Alfrex Solid: 100% aluminium, 100% non-combustible
Last Updated on 26 Feb 2019
Alfrex Solid is a 3mm pre-painted solid aluminium panel manufactured in South Korea.
Overview
Alfrex Solid is a 3mm pre-painted solid aluminium panel manufactured in South Korea.
It features a high quality PPG (USA) Duranar Fluoropolymer paint system that allows for higher flexibility to rout and fold (2T/2H) and can be custom colour matched for an unlimited range of colours & surface finish options. The rear finish is primer coated to minimise oxidisation making it perfect for both internal and external applications.
Alfrex Solid can be used as a non-combustible solution for new buildings, re-fits and re-cladding projects. It comes with an adhesive protective film to protect the panels during the fabrication and installation process.
Alfrex Solid has no core and is constructed from 100% aluminium. It is a DTS product as per BCA C1.9(e) and classified as a “non-combustible” product passed AS 1530.1 & AS 1530.3 test standard.
Few Unique Features:
- Manufactured in South Korea
- Surface finished with PPG (USA) Duranar Fluoropolymer paint
- Excellent machinability (grooving, cutting, shearing, folding, bending, perforation)
- Standard width 1050mm/1250mm/1575mm & Custom lengths and widths available
- Superior 3003 Series H14 Aluminium coil
- Manufactures 15-year warranty (extended warranties on request)
- High quality roll coating (roll-to-roll continuous) production method
- Rear service coating to minimise the oxidisation
- Premium paints for optimum resistance to weather and industrial pollution from PPG- USA