Noise Proof, Drywall Acoustic Barriers and Wall Systems from Acoustica

QuietWave

Acoustic Barriers 1.2 mm in thickness, easy to handle and install

Available in Aluminium or Black finishes

1300 x 8 sized panels

Gain 1m² of floor space for every 6.6m length of wall

Reduces the overall footprint of the apartment block

Counters noise from home entertainment theaters and electronic technologies

Environmentally friendly



Rw62 and Rw + Ctr- 55 dB



6 star rating wall system



QuietWave are drywall noise barriers that have a patented constrained layer membrane.Acoustica QuietWave systems exceed the current BCA requirements for airborne sound insulation and meet the highest AAAC acoustic rating of 6 stars.The noise proofing panels are only 148mm thick and comprise of 64mm studs in a 90mm track, saving 50% of wall width compared to other soundproof panels.QuietWave Wall Systems are ideal for studios, housing or offices, apartments, schools, function centres, commercial building, theatres or home theatres.