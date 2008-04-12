Noise Proof, Drywall Acoustic Barriers and Wall Systems from Acoustica
Acoustica Soundproofing Products include Wall Panels and Plasterboard for acoustic insulation in residential and commercial applications.
Overview
Description
QuietWave are drywall noise barriers that have a patented constrained layer membrane.
Acoustica QuietWave systems exceed the current BCA requirements for airborne sound insulation and meet the highest AAAC acoustic rating of 6 stars.
The noise proofing panels are only 148mm thick and comprise of 64mm studs in a 90mm track, saving 50% of wall width compared to other soundproof panels.
QuietWave Acoustic Barriers 1.2 mm in thickness, easy to handle and install
- Available in Aluminium or Black finishes
- 1300 x 8 sized panels
- Gain 1m² of floor space for every 6.6m length of wall
- Reduces the overall footprint of the apartment block
- Counters noise from home entertainment theaters and electronic technologies
- Environmentally friendly
- Rw62 and Rw + Ctr- 55 dB
- 6 star rating wall system