Next Timber™ Hardwood Timber Benchtops by CASF

Next Surfaces provide the impressive range of Next Timber™ Hardwood Timbers by CASF for various applications including kitchen benchtops, wardrobes and staircases. Next timber™ is sourced from environmentally responsible forests ensuring high quality and sustainable timber products.Next Timber™ can be supplied ex-stock in a range of modular sizes and custom made benchtops are also available. Custom ordered timbers are available in a range of thicknesses, sizes and species to cater for larger projects with specific requirements. The impressive range of sustainable timber from Next Surfaces provides the ideal solution to all of your timber panel requirements.