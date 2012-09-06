Logo
Next Timber™ Hardwood Timber Benchtops by CASF
Last Updated on 06 Sep 2012

Overview
Description
Next Surfaces provide the impressive range of Next Timber™ Hardwood Timbers by CASF for various applications including kitchen benchtops, wardrobes and staircases. Next timber™ is sourced from environmentally responsible forests ensuring high quality and sustainable timber products.

Eco-Friendly timber is compliant with the highest of environmental standards
  • All of Next Timber’s products are sourced from responsibly managed forests which compiles to the highest standards of environmental protection
  • Knots and variations to grain found in natural timber add character and uniqueness to each piece
  • Next timber is easy to maintain and timeless in appeal
  • Custom made benchtops are available for specific requirements
Modern design techniques ensure optimal stability in high use environments
  • Next Timber™ is made using 42mm width staves which are finger joined and glued together. This innovative technique provides stable surfaces that will withstand demanding, high use environments
  • Next Timber™ features a 32mm solid timber thickness
  • 6 modular sizes are available with a maximum timber size of 3600mm x 900mm
  • Next Timber is ideal for kitchen benchtops and can also be used as a high quality wardrobe solution and in a variety of other applications
Next Timber™ can be supplied ex-stock in a range of modular sizes and custom made benchtops are also available. Custom ordered timbers are available in a range of thicknesses, sizes and species to cater for larger projects with specific requirements. The impressive range of sustainable timber from Next Surfaces provides the ideal solution to all of your timber panel requirements.

Contact
Display AddressArndell Park, NSW

Unit 3 / 208 Walters Road

1300 795 044
