Next Timber™ Hardwood Timber Benchtops by CASF

Last Updated on 06 Sep 2012
Next timber™ is sourced from environmentally responsible forests ensuring high quality and sustainable timber products.
Next Surfaces provide the impressive range of Next Timber™ Hardwood Timbers by CASF for various applications including kitchen benchtops, wardrobes and staircases. Next timber™ is sourced from environmentally responsible forests ensuring high quality and sustainable timber products.
Eco-Friendly timber is compliant with the highest of environmental standards
- All of Next Timber’s products are sourced from responsibly managed forests which compiles to the highest standards of environmental protection
- Knots and variations to grain found in natural timber add character and uniqueness to each piece
- Next timber is easy to maintain and timeless in appeal
- Custom made benchtops are available for specific requirements
- Next Timber™ is made using 42mm width staves which are finger joined and glued together. This innovative technique provides stable surfaces that will withstand demanding, high use environments
- Next Timber™ features a 32mm solid timber thickness
- 6 modular sizes are available with a maximum timber size of 3600mm x 900mm
- Next Timber is ideal for kitchen benchtops and can also be used as a high quality wardrobe solution and in a variety of other applications