Tavola EcoSoft Plank - another first for Australia

Tavola was inspired by the memory of scribbling on paper and seeing the texture of the surface beneath the paper create an unexpected pattern. Tavola is the embodiment of this early memory.

Not only is the new Tavola range stunning, it will be the first cushion backed plank tile stocked and ready to go in Australia.

Constructed of 100 percent Solution Dyed Nylon, with tufted Hi-Low loop the Tavola Plank range offers premium soil-repellent, stain protectors and is backed with market-leading EcoSoft®.

Backed with EcoSoft, the new range offers significant benefits over and above traditional carpet tile. EcoSoft delivers twice the sound absorption of hardback tiles, can be installed on wet/green slabs, is thermally efficient and has been certified to the highest ECSL4 rating.

Tavola Plank Carpet Tile:

Provides twice the level of sound absorption than PVC or bitumen hard-backed carpet tiles

Achieves the highest ECSL4 green star rating, offering 100 percent Green Star Points on the Mat-2 calculator

Contains the equivalent of 50 recycled 600ml PET bottles per square metre (post-consumer recycled content)

Is 150 percent more thermally-efficient than hard-backed carpet tiles

Distributed by Architectural Flooring Experts, Above Left.