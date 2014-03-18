New (Sustainable) and Recycled Timber Flooring from Nullarbor Sustainable Timber

Logo
Last Updated on 18 Mar 2014

Environmentally friendly sustainable and recycled timber flooring

Nullarbor Sustainable Timber has produced and supplied new (sustainable) and recycled Timber Flooring for the past 27 years.

Specialising in Australian hardwood Timber Flooring, Nullarbor Sustainable Timber can produce a wide variety of eco friendly timber floors.

Species include:

  • Ironbark
  • Spotted Gum
  • Blackbutt
  • String Bark
  • Victorian Ash
  • Messmate
  • Jarrah
  • Sydney Blue Gum

Timber Flooring can vary in widths from 80mm x 20mm up to 240mm. It can also be selected for grain and color to suit individual needs.

All timber flooring parcels are passed through a series of quality control checks to ensure that they meet the required grades for grain quality, profile accuracy and moisture content requirements for Victorian conditions.

Nullarbor Sustainable Timber Flooring is processed with a secret nail T & G (Tongue and Grove) edge profile and then end matched if desired.

Nullarbor Sustainable Timber Flooring is suitable for both commercial and residential projects.

New Melbourne Branch

741.18 KB

Download
Timber Cladding

1.67 MB

Download
Structural Timbers

3.79 MB

Download
Timber Flooring

2.94 MB

Download
Self Serve Boutique Timbers

3.20 MB

Download
Display AddressWilliamstown, VIC

Melbourne Showroom 221 Koroit Creek Road

03 9399 9300
