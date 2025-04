New Cranes - Tadano And Sany

Applications

Hydraulic Truck Cranes, Rough Terrain Cranes, City Class Cranes, All Terrain Cranes and Sany Crawler Cranes.



Sizes

Hydraulic Truck Cranes: GT-550EX - • 55 tonne machine • 42m main boom & • 9.0 m and 14.6 m fly jib • Tadano 4 axle carrier • Nissan PF6 engine • Transmission: 7 forward and 1 reverse speeds. TL-300E - • 30 tonne machine • 33m main boom & 14.5m fly jib • Tadano 4 axle carrier • Available in Left-Hand Drive. Rough Terrain Cranes: GR-700EX - • 70 tonne machine • 42.3m main boom & 17.1m jib. GR-550EX - • 55 tonne machine • 11.1m to 42.0m main boom & 9.9m and 17.7m jib. GR-300EX • 30 tonne machine • 31m main boom & 12.8m jib. City Class Cranes: GR-120NL • 12 tonne machine • 23.8m main boom & 3.6m fly jib. All Terrain Cranes: ATF360G-6 • 360 tonne • 60 m main boom. ATF220G-5 • 220 tonne • 68 m main boom. Sany Crawler Cranes: SCC500D • 50 Tonne Hydraulic Crawler. SCC800C • 80 Tonne Hydraulic Crawler. SCC1000 • 100 Tonne Hydraulic Crawler. SCC1500C • 150 Tonne Hydraulic Crawler. 2500C

• 250 Tonne Hydraulic Crawler.







General Advantages

When you purchase a crane from James Equipment you can be assured that there is a team of knowledgeable people to provide you with the best information and technical support. James Equipment provides factory trained and factory backed experts to assist with your operational and technical enquiries. With Tadano cranes, James Equipment has direct access to factory support services, these being widely held as being the very best in the industry.