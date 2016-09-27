Neoflex® High Performance Fitness Flooring has set the bench mark for flooring in the fitness industry since 1985.

Rephouse manufactures and supplies a complete range of fitness flooring products for cardio & strength areas, agility & functional areas, free-weight areas and sprint tracks. Product can be supplied in rolls, square tiles and interlocking tiles with an optional Fresh Finish® clear coating for easier cleaning.

We provide professional floor design service which we support with 2D plans, 3D visualisations as well as a walk-thru videos.

Neoflex® REPtiles modular rubber flooring is a terrific surface choice for cardio areas, freestyle areas, body-and-mind areas, studios and CrossFit/Queenax/TRX activities.

For GX areas, Neoflex® Duo Tiles are the premium choice. The product finish is dense, smooth and has an 'orange peel like finish for good grip and excellent durability.

Logos, agility & functional zone marking can be in-laid into the surface for maximum effectiveness and usability.

For CrossFit and budget gyms, Neoflex® Premium Gym Tiles are an affordable, soft floor but are durable enough to take the punishment of commercial use. These tiles are used for the official competition floor of some of Europe’s largest CrossFit events like The German Throw-down and Cry Me a River.

Neoflex® Rubber Flooring contains a high percentage of recycled and synthetic rubbers. Neoflex® itself can be fully recycled and does not generate toxic substances at the end of its useful life.