Naturally Drawn - Free flowing and smooth watercolour inspired design
Last Updated on 30 Sep 2016
Overview
The Natrually Drawn Collection from Ontera combines free flowing finely drawn lines, smooth watercolour inspired gradients and natural tonal transitions all developed by hand add to this exquisite and delicate collection. Naturally Drawn features four coordinating patterns.
Designs availble in the range:
- Watercolour Lesson
- Drawing in Ink
- Hand Sketched
- Hand Sketched Transition
Features of the range:
- Unique hand sketched and watercolour designs all developed by hand
- Randomized pattern selection adds variety to installation layouts
- Transitioning tiles add seamless transition between areas within a floor space
Key Benefits
- PVC-Free Underscore™ ES Cushion backing with Recycled Content
- Modern design
- Made in Australia
Hand Sketched and Hand Sketched Transition is coordinated for smooth transitions between colours while Watercolour Lesson and Drawing in Ink are also designed to easily coordinate but can also stand alone to create different yet coordinating areas to a project.