Naturally Drawn - Free flowing and smooth watercolour inspired design

The Natrually Drawn Collection from Ontera combines free flowing finely drawn lines, smooth watercolour inspired gradients and natural tonal transitions all developed by hand add to this exquisite and delicate collection. Naturally Drawn features four coordinating patterns.

Designs availble in the range:

Watercolour Lesson

Drawing in Ink

Hand Sketched

Hand Sketched Transition

Features of the range:

Unique hand sketched and watercolour designs all developed by hand

Randomized pattern selection adds variety to installation layouts

Transitioning tiles add seamless transition between areas within a floor space

Key Benefits

PVC-Free Underscore™ ES Cushion backing with Recycled Content

Modern design

Made in Australia

Hand Sketched and Hand Sketched Transition is coordinated for smooth transitions between colours while Watercolour Lesson and Drawing in Ink are also designed to easily coordinate but can also stand alone to create different yet coordinating areas to a project.