Natural Ventilation and Romantic Wide Views with Casement Windows From Trend
Last Updated on 18 Feb 2013
Absorb the great outdoors from inside with wide viewing casement windows from Trend
Overview
Trend Windows and Doors produce a range of casement windows that are suitable for many applications and projects, from high-end and traditional residential, to commercial apartments and retail builds.
Trend's Casement Windows feature the classic and romantic 90º angle opening, allowing for full views and cool ventilation into your home or building.
SYNERGY® Casement windows
The classic aluminium design of Trends Synergy® casement windows, bring traditional character and charm to your home. The cost-effective Synergy brand is for home owners seeking contemporary simplistic design.
QUANTUM® Casement WindowsTrends Quantum® range includes the architectural aluminium casement window for a commercial look that stands out. The classic design, reminiscent of traditional timber enhances your outside viewing, whilst its aluminium qualities ensure strength and durability.
The Crestlite Casement 350 Series is suitable for commercial and high-end residential builds with framing that allows for large operable applications. The Trend Crestlite range offers aluminium custom framing for residential, commercial and semi-commercial windows.
Downloads
Contact
