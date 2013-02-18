Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Trend Windows & Doors
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Natural Ventilation and Romantic Wide Views with Casement Windows From Trend
Natural Ventilation and Romantic Wide Views with Casement Windows From Trend
Natural Ventilation and Romantic Wide Views with Casement Windows From Trend
Natural Ventilation and Romantic Wide Views with Casement Windows From Trend
Natural Ventilation and Romantic Wide Views with Casement Windows From Trend
Natural Ventilation and Romantic Wide Views with Casement Windows From Trend
Natural Ventilation and Romantic Wide Views with Casement Windows From Trend
Natural Ventilation and Romantic Wide Views with Casement Windows From Trend

Natural Ventilation and Romantic Wide Views with Casement Windows From Trend

Last Updated on 18 Feb 2013

Absorb the great outdoors from inside with wide viewing casement windows from Trend

Overview
Description

Trend Windows and Doors produce a range of casement windows that are suitable for many applications and projects, from high-end and traditional residential, to commercial apartments and retail builds.

Trend's Casement Windows feature the classic and romantic 90º angle opening, allowing for full views and cool ventilation into your home or building.

SYNERGY® Casement windows

The classic aluminium design of Trends Synergy® casement windows, bring traditional character and charm to your home. The cost-effective Synergy brand is for home owners seeking contemporary simplistic design.

​QUANTUM® Casement Windows

Trends Quantum® range includes the architectural aluminium casement window for a commercial look that stands out. The classic design, reminiscent of traditional timber enhances your outside viewing, whilst its aluminium qualities ensure strength and durability.
CRESTLITE® Casement Windows

The Crestlite Casement 350 Series is suitable for commercial and high-end residential builds with framing that allows for large operable applications. The Trend Crestlite range offers aluminium custom framing for residential, commercial and semi-commercial windows.
WESTERN RED CEDAR Casement Windows
Trends WRC casement windows are made from a natural softwood timber that is elegant, durable and practical. Enjoy a wide viewing area and natural ventilation with quality timber framing that helps to maintain tradition in a contemporary residential environment.
MERANTI Casement Windows
Meranti Windows from Trend are made from durable, dent resistant timber that allows residential homes to encompass a romantic and traditional design in a contemporary setting.
XTREME® Bushfire Casement Windows
Xtreme® Bushfire casement windows are suitable for commercial apartments/ building and high end residential projects. The brand features advanced Xtreme XP™ window systems coupled with Pyrotec™ seals, glazing systems and 5mm toughened glass as standard. These preventative measures help to protect the home against wind, water, noise, dust and bushfire penetration.
All Trend Awning Windows are available with Energy saving Thermalshield® glazing and Soundmizer® acoustic solutions.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGirraween, NSW

44-52 Mandoon Rd

13 72 74
Office AddressHume, ACT

74 Sheppard St

13 72 74
Office AddressCardiff, NSW

56-60 Munibung Road

13 72 74
Office AddressChatswood, NSW

Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way

13 72 74
Office AddressDubbo, NSW

1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive

02 6884 4055
Office AddressOurimbah, NSW

5 Catamaran Road

13 72 74
Office AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

5 Merrigal Road

02 6581 5100
Office AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway

02 4423 1500
Office AddressTamworth, NSW

7-11 Hume Road

13 72 74
Office AddressCaboolture, QLD

27-43 Skyreach Street

07 5428 9200
Office AddressOrmeau, QLD

134 Lahrs Road

13 72 74
Office AddressUrangan, QLD

6 Miller Street

07 4125 3188
Office AddressSpreyton, TAS

14 Kelcey Tier Road

03 6427 3166
Office AddressBallarat, VIC

72-74 Main Road

03 5338 7837
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

92 Canterbury Road

13 72 74
Office AddressHawthorn, VIC

192 Burwood Road

03 9214 4000
Office AddressSeaford, VIC

36 Oliphant Way

03 9770 8888
Postal AddressWarana, QLD

Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit

13 72 74
Postal AddressRegency Park, SA

15-17 Indama St

13 72 74
Postal AddressWest Heidelberg, VIC

633 Waterdale Road

13 72 74
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap