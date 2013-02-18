Natural Ventilation and Romantic Wide Views with Casement Windows From Trend

Trend Windows and Doors produce a range of casement windows that are suitable for many applications and projects, from high-end and traditional residential, to commercial apartments and retail builds.

Trend's Casement Windows feature the classic and romantic 90º angle opening, allowing for full views and cool ventilation into your home or building.

SYNERGY® Casement windows

The classic aluminium design of Trends Synergy® casement windows, bring traditional character and charm to your home. The cost-effective Synergy brand is for home owners seeking contemporary simplistic design.

​QUANTUM® Casement Windows

CRESTLITE® Casement Windows



The Crestlite Casement 350 Series is suitable for commercial and high-end residential builds with framing that allows for large operable applications. The Trend Crestlite range offers aluminium custom framing for residential, commercial and semi-commercial windows. WESTERN RED CEDAR Casement Windows Trends WRC casement windows are made from a natural softwood timber that is elegant, durable and practical. Enjoy a wide viewing area and natural ventilation with quality timber framing that helps to maintain tradition in a contemporary residential environment. MERANTI Casement Windows Meranti Windows from Trend are made from durable, dent resistant timber that allows residential homes to encompass a romantic and traditional design in a contemporary setting. XTREME® Bushfire Casement Windows Xtreme® Bushfire casement windows are suitable for commercial apartments/ building and high end residential projects. The brand features advanced Xtreme XP™ window systems coupled with Pyrotec™ seals, glazing systems and 5mm toughened glass as standard. These preventative measures help to protect the home against wind, water, noise, dust and bushfire penetration. All Trend Awning Windows are available with Energy saving Thermalshield® glazing and Soundmizer® acoustic solutions.

Trends Quantum® range includes the architectural aluminium casement window for a commercial look that stands out. The classic design, reminiscent of traditional timber enhances your outside viewing, whilst its aluminium qualities ensure strength and durability.